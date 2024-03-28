Football is huge in Turkey, with a rich history full of incredible players, passionate supporters, and moments that will never be forgotten on the global scene. The nation has produced players who have excelled in Europe's top leagues in addition to dominating on home shores. Legendary goalkeepers who have become national legends and midfield maestros who orchestrate the play with unparalleled talent are just two examples of the players who have emerged from this country.

Turkey's greatest football accomplishment at a major event was in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where the national team achieved its best-ever result in the competition with an impressive third-place finish. They also demonstrated their potential to compete with the top teams in Europe in 2008 by making it to the semi-finals of the UEFA European Championship, and will be looking to make more history this summer at Euro 2024.

With that, here is the list of who we believe are the ten greatest Turkish footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Hakan Şükür 1987-2008 2 Rüştü Reçber 1988-2012 3 Arda Turan 2005-2022 4 Tugay Kerimoğlu 1987-2009 5 Emre Belözoğlu 1996-2020 6 Nihat Kahveci 1997-2011 7 Bülent Korkmaz 1987-2005 8 Tuncay Şanlı 2000-2015 9 Nuri Şahin 2005-2021 10 Hakan Çalhanoğlu 2011-present

Related Euro 2024 Group F: Teams, players, fixtures and venues Everything you need to know about Turkey, Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic ahead of Euro 2024.

10 Hakan Çalhanoğlu

2011-present

With noteworthy stints at Bayer Leverkusen, Milan and Inter, midfield maestro Hakan Çalhanoğlu has made tremendous progress in European football. He is known for his mastery of set pieces and playmaking ability. Çalhanoğlu's ability to score goals from distance and deliver vital assists has helped him amass amazing figures, including over 117 goals and 125 assists throughout his career at the time of writing.

With his vision and leadership, Çalhanoğlu has been a prominent player for Turkey on the international scene, making a contribution in Euro 2016 and Euro 2020. His overall record for his nation stands at 17 goals from 83 caps.

9 Nuri Şahin

2005-2021

The story of Nuri Şahin's football career revolves around his exceptional talent, adeptness in midfield, and tenacity. His professional career began at Borussia Dortmund, when he became the youngest player to play and score in Bundesliga history.

He went on to make 274 appearances for the German club during his time there and played a key part in the team's 2010/11 Bundesliga title triumph under Jürgen Klopp. Sahin's impressive achievements in Germany saw him secure a move to Real Madrid in 2011, and later went on to play for Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Şahin, despite being a deep-lying playmaker, scored 38 goals and laid on 65 assists throughout his tenure in Europe's elite leagues.

At a young age, Şahin represented Turkey internationally, garnering over 50 caps and taking part in multiple qualification campaigns. His passing range and vision made him an important member of the national team, controlling the tempo in addition to providing direct assists.

8 Şanlı Tuncay

2000-2015

Şanlı Tuncay had a lasting impression on Turkey and beyond. After making his debut with Sakaryaspor, he swiftly gained momentum at Fenerbahçe, where he established himself as a vital member of the squad, making over 150 appearances and making a substantial impact with goals and assists. His displays in both the Süper Lig and UEFA competitions demonstrated his versatile playmaking skills, ranging from attacking midfield to operating on the wing.

After joining Middlesbrough in the English Premier League in 2007, Tuncay quickly won over supporters with his skill, hard work ethic, and knack for scoring crucial goals, including his unforgettable overhead kick against Aston Villa.

Despite the club's ups and downs, Tuncay scored 18 goals in all competitions during his time at the Riverside Stadium. The next stops in his career included Stoke City, Wolfsburg and Bolton Wanderers, among others, where he consistently displayed his performance level and capacity to adapt.

Tuncay earned 79 caps on the international stage, tallying 22 goals. His enthusiasm and offensive prowess were evident during Turkey's incredible run to the Euro 2008 semi-finals, where he was a vital member of the team.

7 Bülent Korkmaz

1987-2005

Bülent Korkmaz is a legendary character in Turkish football, dubbed "Iron Bülent" for his tenacity. Throughout his illustrious career, Bülent embodied leadership and unshakable determination.

Korkmaz played his entire club career at Galatasaray, playing around 588 games in all competitions between the late 1980s and the early 2000s. During Korkmaz's stint at the club, the Turkish club won multiple Süper Lig championships, Turkish Cups, and most famously, the UEFA Cup in 2000, which made the squad the first Turkish team to win a major European competition. These victories were made possible by his on-field leadership as he helped lead Galatasaray through their most successful years.

In terms of the international stage, Korkmaz amassed over 100 caps for Turkey, which involved taking part in big events like Euro 1996 and the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where Turkey finished an incredible third.

6 Nihat Kahveci

1997-2011

Famous for his quick reflexes and energy on the pitch, Nihat Kahveci left his mark on Turkish football history over a career that spanned the top leagues in both Spain and Turkey. After rising through the youth ranks at Beşiktaş, Nihat rapidly demonstrated his ability to score goals. Despite not being the most prolific of strikers, his 191 appearances, 41 goals and 29 assists during his stint at Beşiktaş are evidence of his effectiveness and reliability as a forward.

Due to Nihat's talents, he secured a move to Real Sociedad in La Liga in 2002, where he and Darko Kovacevic forged a strong alliance, leading the group to an unexpected second-place showing in the 2002/03 campaign. Nihat's influence in Spain did not end there, as he went on to play for Villarreal, where he scored 25 goals in 78 games.

His ability to score in key situations, such as a standout performance in which he netted two goals against Real Madrid, solidified his reputation as one of the most potent Turkish strikers in European sport at the time.

He also played a distinguished role for Turkey on the international scene, collecting 69 caps and tallying 19 goals. His vital goals in the group and knockout stages of UEFA Euro 2008 demonstrated his capacity to perform on the biggest stage, as a major player in Turkey's incredible journey to the semi-finals.

5 Emre Belözoğlu

1996-2020

Considered one of the best football players to come out of Turkey, Emre Belözoğlu is respected for his toughness and intelligence in the midfield.

Starting his career at Galatasaray, Emre made a name for himself as a pivotal player in the midfield, helping the side win both domestic and European titles, notably the UEFA Cup in 2000. He made over 150 appearances during his time there, where his passing range and vision were key components of the team's style of play.

Emre's skills allowed him to play in some of Europe's top divisions, such as Serie A with Inter, where he won the Italian Cup, and the Premier League with Newcastle United, where he demonstrated his versatility as a midfield player. Lastly, in La Liga, he added further experience with Atlético Madrid, which enabled them to win the UEFA Europa League in 2010.

Throughout his career, Emre's command of the midfield and superb set-piece abilities made him an indispensable member of any squad he played for. This led to him making over 720 club appearances.

Emre gained more than 100 caps for Turkey throughout his international career, playing an important part in helping the team advance to the last four at Euro 2008 and the World Cup semi-finals in 2002.

4 Tugay Kerimoğlu

1987-2009

During his career, Tugay played for some of the top clubs in Europe, due to his exceptional technical skill, keen vision and remarkable game-reading abilities, all of which helped him stand out in the midfield.

Tugay started his brilliant career at Galatasaray, where he progressed through the ranks to become one of the most important players for the team. He accumulated numerous trophies throughout his ten years with Gala, including two Turkish Cups, six Süper Lig crowns, and the coveted UEFA Cup in 2000. Following his success in Turkey, he made the move to England to join Premier League side Blackburn Rovers in 2001, and went on to become a cult hero there.

Tugay had over 230 appearances in the Premier League, which only makes up a small part of the mammoth 734 appearances in his entire career.

Tugay represented Turkey in international competitions, winning 94 caps for the national team. Turkey placed third in the 2002 World Cup with him in the side as an ever-present.

3 Arda Turan

2005-2022

Arda started his career at Galatasaray, where he rose from the youth ranks to become a vital member of the team. He was instrumental in helping the team win the Turkish Super Cup and the Süper Lig during his tenure there, making an early impression with goals and critical assists that foreshadowed an incredible career.

It was his unprecedented success at Atlético Madrid that really elevated his name, as he played a key role in the team's 2013/14 La Liga triumph, a historic feat that ended a ten-year Barcelona–Real Madrid duopoly in Spain, having previously helped the team to Europa League and Super Cup titles.

After relocating to Barcelona, Arda won two Copa del Rey championships, a FIFA Club World Cup, a Spanish Super Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, and another La Liga title.

Arda has over 100 caps for the Turkish national team and has been a mainstay on the international scene.

2 Rüştü Reçber

1998-2012

Rüştü Reçber is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to come out of Turkey, and his incredible performances have made a lasting impression on the national and international football scene in his home country.

Turkey's remarkable run to a third-place finish in the 2002 World Cup was made possible in large part by Rüştü, in what was his most noteworthy international achievement. However, this wasn't the only time he shone for his country, as he is one of the Turkish national team's most-capped players, with 120 caps to his name.

The goalkeeper's career at club level was primarily shaped by his tenures at Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, where he showcased his abilities in several domestic and European campaigns. While playing at Fenerbahçe, he won multiple Süper Lig titles, Turkish Cups, and the Turkish Super Cup. Beyond this, he spent a short time in Spain after moving to Barcelona in 2003 as a result of his performances, but soon returned to Turkey and kept up his impressive displays with Beşiktaş, adding titles to his collection.

His individual achievements highlight his impact and performance at the top level of football, as he was selected as the Turkish Footballer of the Year and made the 16-man FIFA Team of the Tournament for the 2002 World Cup.

1 Hakan Şükür

1987-2008

Hakan Şükür will go down as one of the country's most prolific strikers, having carved out an extraordinary career full of noteworthy accomplishments and awards, cementing his legendary status in Turkish football.

The striker's abilities were most clearly demonstrated on the global scene at the 2002 World Cup, where he was a major player in Turkey's incredible run to a third-place finish. One of his most iconic moments was 11 seconds into the third-place contest against South Korea, where he scored the fastest goal in World Cup history.

However, his efforts didn't stop there as he went on to score 51 goals for the Turkish national team, making him the team's all-time leading scorer.

As well as being a Turkey legend, he was highly revered at Galatasaray. During his time at the Turkish giants, he won multiple Süper Lig titles, Turkish Cups, and was part of the club's first-ever UEFA Cup victory in 2000, scoring 288 goals and laying on 133 assists in a whopping 539 games. He wasn't always based in his home country, as he ended up tasting football in the foreign leagues, where he maintained his scoring prowess throughout spells in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and in Serie A with Inter.