Leeds United could now sign a German free agent instead of Cheikhou Kouyate, according to a new transfer report.

Leeds looking at signing midfield free agent

The Whites and Daniel Farke are preparing for Friday night’s Championship clash with rivals Sheffield United as domestic football returns following the international break.

Leeds were dealt two huge injury blows before the break, with club captain Ethan Ampadu and fellow midfielder Ilia Gruev suffering serious knee injuries that look likely to keep them out until 2025.

As a result, Farke now has just Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell as his senior midfield options, with teenager Charlie Crew, who is yet to make a senior start, also available to Leeds. Therefore, Leeds have been looking at the free-agent market, and Farke shared a transfer update regarding a signing in midfield.

“It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player end of November. If we make a decision it will be pretty quickly. We spoke about profile that’s important. Potential candidates already working on their fitness level behind closed doors. We do also our homework, but we’ll just be there when a deal makes sense.

“I spoke about challenges in October and I’m not usually a big fan but the situation is a bit special and unique. Sometimes you need a Plan B and not be so strict. I think we have to be professional and check it. It would definitely be beneficial. We need a player that is convinced of his challenge and fully aware of his role here and good character.

“Good solution in terms of contract, too. We can’t afford to spend a fortune on this deal. There are a few boxes that have to be ticked. We’re not too far away. We want to lead this club in a sustainable way and do things out of panic in a crazy way. If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks then we won’t bring one.”

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road is Kouyate. Reports over the past seven days have claimed that Leeds agreed a deal to sign Kouyate, although recent rumours have since suggested the Whites have pulled out of a deal.

If it isn’t Kouyate who arrives, it seems the 49ers Enterprises and Farke have a German alternative.

Leeds could sign German free agent instead of Kouyate

According to Football Insider, Leeds are now set to welcome an unnamed German free agent to Thorp Arch this week. The report adds that the player is set for a trial with the Whites, with a move for Kouyate seemingly off the cards. Farke and his coaching staff will take a close look at the unnamed player and could offer him a contract, should he impress.

After Sheffield United, Leeds host Watford, travel to Bristol City and entertain Plymouth Argyle, where Farke and the club will have made a decision on a free agent, going off his recent comments.