Monday marked 11 years to the day since Manchester United last clinched the Premier League title, Robin van Persie netting a stunning hat-trick against Aston Villa to mark the perfect send-off for departing manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Over a decade on, the Red Devils look no closer to ending that lengthy barren run, with potentially yet another change in manager looming in the Old Trafford dugout, amid reports that Erik ten Hag may not reach a third season in charge at the club.

Despite prior claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was set to keep faith with the former Ajax boss, the weekend's dismal FA Cup collapse against Coventry City may have served as a tipping point or turning point in the Dutchman's reign, even despite the eventual progression to a second successive Wembley showpiece in the competition.

Ten Hag - who branded the media "embarrassing" for their reaction to that 3-3 draw - remains bullish even amid the heightening scrutiny, albeit with even the most ardent of his supporters likely to be doubting his United credentials.

If this summer is to be the endpoint for the 54-year-old, the likelihood is that his two-year stint will be branded a failure, having been unable to steer the club back to the top of the domestic and European game - even crashing out of the Champions League group stage this term.

However, there are perhaps a handful of reasons as to why Ten Hag's legacy could stand greater than any coach since Ferguson's retirement, with his faith in young talent at the centre of that.

Of course, Louis van Gaal was responsible for blooding Marcus Rashford - who has scored 131 goals since his debut in February 2016 - while Jose Mourinho put his trust in a certain Scott McTominay, who now boasts ten goals in what is a career-best season.

Scott McTominay's full PL debut - May 2017 - 2-0 win vs Crystal Palace GK - Joel Pereira RB - Tim Fosu-Mensah CB - Eric Bailly CB - Phil Jones LB - Demetri Mitchell CDM - Axel Tuanzebe CM - Paul Pogba CM - Scott McTominay RW - Jesse Lingard ST - Wayne Rooney LW - Joshua Harrop

The likes of Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also turned to Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood, respectively - while David Moyes promoted Belgian wizard, Adnan Januzaj during his ill-fated stint in charge - yet for varying reasons, none of that trio remain part of the first-team squad in Manchester.

While each coach following Ferguson has had at least one standout academy talent to be responsible for, Ten Hag, meanwhile, could leave a stronger legacy after unleashing two potentially formidable future stars - Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Alejandro Garnacho's record at Man Utd

Ten Hag may not have been responsible for plucking the 16-year-old Garnacho from Atletico Madrid for mere peanuts - £420k to be precise - in 2020, but boy has he afforded the Spain-born, Argentina international the chance to flourish in the senior ranks.

The star of United's FA Youth Cup win in 2022, the winger netting a brace in the victory over Nottingham Forest in the final, Garnacho was handed his debut at the tail-end of 2021/22, prior to truly establishing himself under Ten Hag's watch the following season.

After overcoming a difficult start under the new boss following criticism of his attitude during pre-season in the summer of 2022, Garnacho scored his first goal for the club against Real Sociedad in the Europa League in the November - and hasn't looked back since.

Likened to a "young Cristiano" by club legend, Paul Scholes, the teenager ended that first season with five goals and four assists in all competitions, notably striking late goals away at Craven Cottage and Elland Road.

As for this season, the 19-year-old has become a firm fixture of the side after starting over 30 successive games in all competitions, plundering nine goals and four assists in that time to remain a real shining light amid a turbulent collective campaign.

The youngster's recent indirect social media criticism of his manager may suggest otherwise, but Garnacho must surely be thankful for being given such a prominent role so young, with Ten Hag having been rewarded for his bold approach.

The same can also be said of the aforementioned Mainoo, with the pair looking like the type of players that any future manager can build the side around for years to come.

Kobbie Mainoo's season in numbers

Also part of that triumphant FA Youth Cup side, Mainoo has had to bide his time since 2022, only making just three first-team appearances last season under Ten Hag - including a start against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup.

As the 19-year-old has himself admitted, he was grateful for the way in which Ten Hag was keen to "push" him during his time in the youth ranks, prior to eventually making his mark at senior level, with the Dutchman's patient approach paying off.

An injury sustained in pre-season did play a factor in Mainoo's 'late' entrance to the first-team set-up, but since making a full Premier League debut against Everton in late November, he's only gone from strength to strength, racking up three goals in 25 appearances.

Dubbed a "bright light" for the side by Gary Neville, the Stockport-born starlet - who has also now picked up two caps for his country - only looks set to kick on from here, with a place at Euro 2024 potentially in the offing.

Now set to be a "key player" for the club moving forward, as per former Arsenal and Chelsea hero Cesc Fabregas, Mainoo could be the heartbeat of the team for a decade or so, thus saving United millions in the transfer market in the process.

Again, Ten Hag was not responsible for the midfielder's growth prior to his arrival in the dugout, yet the experienced coach deserves great credit for the way he has handled him since then, with few managers likely to have been willing to promote the playmaker so swiftly.

Perhaps, there may be even more academy talents to emerge before too long...

The academy stars who could follow Garnacho & Mainoo

One look at the bench at Wembley on Sunday showcased those who could be next off the famed production line in Manchester, with left-back star Harry Amass - who has been dubbed "Luke Shaw's successor" by journalist Alex Turk - notably among them.

That injury-depleted matchday squad also included another of those to feature in the FA Youth Cup final almost two years ago in the form of 18-year-old centre-back, Louis Jackson, with fellow teenagers Ethan Wheatley and Habeeb Ogunneye also earning an inclusion.

There is also excitement surrounding 19-year-old Omari Forson, who came off the bench against Mark Robins' side, while another fledgling forward - Shea Lacey - is also setting tongues wagging for his displays in the youth set-up.

All in all, the future certainly looks bright even despite the overall doom and gloom at the Theatre of Dreams, with Ten Hag warranting praise for his hands-on approach toward the academy, which has played its part in the success stories of Garnacho and Mainoo.

Having such talents at your disposal is one thing for a manager, but to actually utilise them and put faith in them at such a young age is another matter entirely, hence why Ten Hag's legacy - which includes last season's Carabao Cup success - will live on even if Ratcliffe and co decide to cut ties this summer.