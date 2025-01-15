Manchester City are continuing to push to complete the signing of a “wonderful” new forward player, with Txiki Begiristain leading the pursuit, according to a reliable journalist.

Man City transfer news

The Blues' woes in the Premier League continued on Tuesday evening, as they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Brentford. Pep Guardiola’s side have a lot of work to do if they are to get not only near the top of the table but also into the top four; therefore, it isn’t a surprise to see City enter the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

One player City are close to signing is defender Vitor Reis from Brazilian side Palmeiras. Fabrizio Romano reported that City have reached a verbal agreement for a package under £33 million to sign the player. The Blues want Reis to join them straight away, and all that is left for the deal to be completed is for the player to complete his medical and sign his contract.

Reis is not the only defender that is close to arriving at the Etihad, as City have also agreed to a deal to sign Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov. The Premier League champions have agreed to a £33.5 million fee with the French side, and Khusanov is now set to undergo a medical and again complete the necessary paperwork before becoming a City player.

Txiki personally leading Man City chase for new attacker

Guardiola doesn’t want to stop there, as according to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenberg, City and Begiristain are pushing to find an agreement to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, hoping to agree to a deal worth £59 million plus add-ons.

Marmoush, who has been dubbed “wonderful” in the past, has become a top target for City in this transfer window. The 25-year-old, who joined Frankfurt on a free transfer in 2023, has been an impressive performer for the Bundesliga side, with 15 goals to his name in 17 league games this season. The forward was in action on Tuesday evening and scored one goal and registered two assists as Frankfurt beat Freiburg 4-1.

His performances have placed him on City’s list of targets, with it being reported that Marmoush and City have already agreed personal terms. However, a transfer fee is yet to be agreed upon, but that is not expected to be an issue, as Plettenberg states that the two clubs are not that far apart now and could even bridge their gap in the next two days.

Omar Marmoush's Eintracht Frankfurt stats Apps 67 Goals 37 Assists 20

The Bundesliga side wants €80 million (£67m) for Marmoush, but City’s offer for the forward is below that. The Blues believe they can get their man for a fee in the region of €70 million (£59m) plus €5-10 million add-ons. Begiristain is pushing to find an agreement in the next 48 hours, and at this stage, it is unlikely that Marmoush will play for Frankfurt in their game against Borussia Dortmund on Friday.