Leeds United's campaign has been tough, made no easier by the string of injuries they have once again suffered to key individuals.

Last season saw them lose the spine of their side as Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford all faced extended spells on the sidelines as they avoided the drop on the final day of the season.

With a summer overhaul welcoming plenty of new faces, adding even more in January, the expectation was that the squad had been suitably bolstered to avoid an over-reliance on certain players.

However, just as a new wave of main men announced themselves, they too have now been struck down in the form of Tyler Adams and Rodrigo.

The former, signed by Jesse Marsch, has become a mainstay in the Whites engine room which relies heavily upon his work rate to win the midfield battles. Meanwhile, the latter, a Marcelo Bielsa acquisition, has only just found his goalscoring feet in impressive fashion.

With an international break looming, it comes at the perfect time to hopefully allow them to recuperate and return as a dynamic duo to fire them to safety.

When will Rodrigo & Tyler Adams return?

The Spaniard actually made a triumphant return most recently in his side's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with his late substitution culminating in the goal that would seal all three points.

His deft chip amidst controversy in the build-up marked his 13th of the season, with the nearest teammate only having scored four.

His introduction from the bench outlined an impressive recovery, where he fought his way back a few weeks earlier than was first expected after first picking up an ankle injury.

However, a return date for Adams' hamstring strain still remains unknown, which could worry fans. The £55k-per-week American will remain at Thorp Arch for the international break, giving him a lengthy absence from football to hopefully streamline his recovery.

With a 6.98 average rating this campaign, the 24-year-old is the club's fourth-highest-rated player thus far, with his 3.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per 90 proving imperative, via Sofascore.

Not only this, but his attitude is unrivalled too, as writer James Marshment outlined: "Tyler Adams - a lion on the pitch; a dignified, intelligent, humble and politically savvy person off it. He'll go a long way that lad".

Adding these two key figures back into the fold when domestic football resumes will be like new signings in their push for survival, which has admittedly been bolstered since Javi Gracia's arrival.

The Spaniard will be keen to continue this form with both of them back, as they face league-leaders Arsenal upon their return.