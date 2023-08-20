Highlights Tyler Adams has left Leeds United, meaning Daniel Farke requires a replacement.

The Whites could turn to the transfer market, with one new target being revealed.

A bargain price could be all it needs to tempt him to Elland Road.

Leeds United may have just lost another of their stars, but there could be an easy replacement to be captured that would arguably improve them as a team...

Who could replace Tyler Adams at Leeds United?

Much of this summer has frustratingly been dominated by outgoings rather than incomings for Daniel Farke, who likely assumed things would be far more streamlined than they have been since taking on the role in the Elland Road dugout.

No less than six of his stars have departed on loan deals, severely weakening a side that has only brought in four new faces to offset such an exodus.

This has been exacerbated further by the recent exit of Tyler Adams, who completed his permanent move to AFC Bournemouth for a fee in excess of £20m this weekend.

The American was one of their top performers last season amidst all the turmoil, and yet he does not remain wholly irreplaceable. Reports from earlier in the week even noted an outstanding alternative they could opt for, given their interest in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Football Transfers only value the 27-year-old at €10.9m (£9m), suggesting they could have found an upgrade on Adams whilst still retaining half of the incoming fee.

How did Tyler Adams get on at Leeds?

For all his defensive acumen showcased last campaign, there was little offensive impetus added by the 24-year-old general.

He was a staunch protector of his backline, and despite the occasional outburst of creativity, remained largely rooted to the base of the midfield despite his obvious talents.

This did bear fruit though, with his 6.98 average rating the highest among those who featured in five or more league games within Leeds' squad. Such a figure was upheld through his 82% pass accuracy, one key pass and 3.7 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It came as no surprise to see him so widely lauded, with journalist Tim Thornton noting early on: "When he came in, he said, ‘I’m not going to be the man to replace Kalvin Phillips, I’m my own man.’ There are similarities in the way he plays with Phillips in the way that he breaks play up and screens the defence. But he’s also very different in a lot of ways. So, he’s done brilliantly."

How good is Josh Brownhill?

Whilst Brownhill might not offer as much security, he still could give an admirable showing in such a role whilst adding plenty more firepower and attacking impetus from deep.

After all, his exploits certainly spearheaded the Clarets' Premier League return, scoring seven and assisting eight in the league, earning his 7.27 average rating. Again, this was his club's highest rating, bringing his key passes per game up to 1.8 and managing 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Pundit Lee Hendrie had prefaced such an outstanding season back in 2021, noting of the tireless maestro:

"Josh Brownhill, I think he is a fabulous player, I really do. Out of [Sander] Berge and him, I'd take Brownhill all day just because Josh Brownhill reminds me of John McGinn.

"He's very energetic, he's very neat and tidy on the ball, he gets up and down the pitch well and you know what you're getting when you're getting a player from Burnley, Sean Dyche, what he expects."

Whilst Adams' departure serves to only emphasise their recent failures in the market, to replace him with Brownhill would mark an intelligent step in the right direction, arguably improving the squad by trading defensive steel for some much-needed firepower.