Leeds United will have to act quickly if they are to get their miserable start to the season back on track, with several transfer targets that Daniel Farke must soon pull the trigger on...

Has Tyler Adams left Leeds United?

With a number of departures having left them threadbare and lacking quality, with three Championship games having now been played, the latest to jump ship was Tyler Adams, who seemingly was desperate to leave Elland Road.

Having seen his switch to Chelsea fall through, it took just days to engineer a new exit, instead opting for AFC Bournemouth in a £23m move.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

This is just the latest vacancy made in Yorkshire which will need filling, but fortunately, a like-for-like replacement has emerged.

With the report in question having surfaced just last week, perhaps now marks the perfect time for Farke to reunite with an old face and bring Kenny McLean from Norwich City.

That is despite the 31-year-old machine still having two years left on his £25k-per-week deal.

How good is Kenny McLean?

An experienced veteran at this level, the Scotsman would more than make up for the energy they have lost in the engine room, whilst adding a wealth of knowledge when it comes to navigating the Championship.

After all, he does boast 180 appearances for the Canaries, having spent the bulk of his career in his homeland before joining.

A tireless defensively-minded gem, although far from as busy as Adams was last term, the presence of someone like McLean would help boost the entire squad after what has been a tough start to the new term - especially given how selfless he is with both his play style and personality, having recorded 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game last season in the second tier, via Sofascore.

This unsurprisingly led to an admirable 6.91 average rating, the sixth-highest among the Norwich squad.

Farke has even praised his exploits in the past, as a mainstay in both of his previous promotion successes earned at Carrow Road.

He noted back in 2018:

"Kenny is a player who is really flexible. He can play nearly each and every position in midfield – as a number ten, a number eight, a number six or as a winger who comes inside.

"He gives us various options, and is full of technical ability. He had a high passing quality and is able to score and assist."

Although Adams might have enjoyed a far more successful personal season, posting 3.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and one key pass per game in the Premier League last campaign, he certainly remains replaceable despite the pain his exit will undoubtedly cause.

Especially given that, in his prime, McLean posted figures that arguably surpassed these.

During the 2018/19 season, when Farke's aforementioned quote was uttered, he maintained a 7.29 average rating in the Championship, buoyed by nine goal contributions, an 82% pass accuracy, 1.1 key passes and 1.8 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

He was the quintessential all-around box-to-box midfielder, and should he recapture such form under his old boss once again, it would take no time at all for fans to move on from the departure of the USA international.