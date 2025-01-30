An "incredible" Liverpool player who featured against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night could still exit Anfield before the February 3rd transfer deadline, according to a report.

Reds finish top of the Champions League

Despite failing to win for the first time in the Champions League this season, the Reds finished top of the league phase after collecting a very impressive 21 points in eight games.

Arne Slot's side now advance straight to the round of 16, standing them in good stead to win Europe's elite competition for the seventh time, and they will be pleased to avoid having to play an additional two games in the play-off round.

With the Premier League title-hopefuls still competing on all fronts, they can now turn their attention back to their pursuit of domestic glory, with everything also still to play for in the league and both cup competitions.

Having already secured their place in the round of 16 prior to yesterday's fixture, Slot handed minutes to some lesser-used players, with Tyler Morton coming on in the second half, appearing for the first time since the FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley.

Morton has struggled for game time this season, and The Mirror report the 22-year-old could still exit Anfield before the transfer window comes to an end, after recently admitting he has found it difficult not being in the team.

Slot is now set to make a decision on the midfielder's future, most likely partially based on what he saw on Wednesday night, with a move elsewhere on the cards prior to the February 3rd deadline.

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures Date AFC Bournemouth (a) February 1st Tottenham Hotspur (h) February 6th Plymouth Argyle (a) February 9th Everton (a) February 12th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) February 16th

Another loan move could suit Morton

The Wallasey-born midfielder has spent a lot of time out on loan in the past, enjoying impressive spells with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, where he solidified his place as an important part of the team.

However, it was always going to be a difficult task for the central midfielder to force his way into starting contention at Liverpool, and there is unlikely to be an increase in game time on the horizon.

With the Reds performing at such a high level both domestically and in Europe, Slot is unlikely to want to make too many changes to his side, meaning the Englishman may not be handed many more opportunities.

Having expressed how difficult it is to not be regularly involved, another loan move until the end of the season could suit Morton, at which point his contract is set to expire, and the club can re-assess his future.

Considering the Liverpool academy graduate has been lauded as "incredible" in the past, it is clear he possesses a lot of potential, but he is not going to develop if he doesn't receive consistent game time.