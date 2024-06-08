As Philippe Clement continues his ruthless streak, a Champions League side are now reportedly interested in signing one Rangers player who the Belgian could not find room for last season.

Rangers transfer news

It's already been a busy summer at Ibrox, with several names already shown the exit door upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of last season to make room for arrivals such as Jefte and Oscar Cortes. The likes of John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic all left this summer and are now free agents on the hunt for their next club.

Welcoming Cortes back on loan, but this time with an obligation to buy, Rangers will hope to see the winger make the instant impact that some may believe he was on course to make before an untimely injury disrupted his loan spell last season. He returns looking to hand the Gers an attacking boost that one likely departing player failed to offer.

According to Voetbal International (via Sports View), FC Twente now want to sign Sam Lammers from Rangers this summer after the forward impressed on loan at fellow Dutch club FC Utrecht. Twente could take full advantage of Utrecht's reported inability to match Lammers' wage demands to end the forward's nightmare Rangers spell and seal a permanent move in the coming weeks.

If Lammers does complete a move to Twente this summer, it may not be long before he finds himself back in front of the Ibrox faithful, as both Rangers and the Dutch club are competing in Champions League qualifiers. Twente are unseeded and are therefore able to face the Gers in early August.

"Superb" Lammers needs permanent move

Part of Michael Beale's failure, Lammers enjoyed his loan spell away from Scotland and should now complete a permanent move away from Ibrox this summer. The 27-year-old finished with 11 goals and three assists in 20 appearances for an Utrecht side who ended the Eredivisie season in seventh.

A move to Twente would represent a reward for that impressive loan spell given that they finished inside the top three, four places above Utrecht. With such a move, Lammers would arguably be on his way back to where he found himself prior to what has proved to be a nightmare Rangers move.

Earning plenty of praise before that transfer, Heerenveen boss Kees van Wonderen said via Daily Record: "What you get from him as a player is first and foremost a superb work ethic. He's a left-footed striker and is good technically.

"He's a player who has an eye on the tactical aspects of the game, he appreciates how the game is played, where the spaces are and how to deal with circumstances on the pitch. He knows how to play an opponent and is a very clever guy."

Now, Lammers will be hoping to return to that level with a permanent move away from Rangers this summer.