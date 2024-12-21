Following a week full of ups and downs, Manchester United are reportedly facing the prospect of losing one of their star men alongside Marcus Rashford, with European giants now swarming to land his signature in a loan-to-buy deal.

Man Utd transfer news

In between a dramatic derby day victory over Manchester City and a frustrating 4-3 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur to exit the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage, it's Rashford who's been stealing the Manchester United headlines. The winger was dropped by Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby and swiftly responded by telling journalist Henry Winter that he's ready for a new challenge.

Since then, the England international has also been omitted from Manchester United's trip to face Tottenham Hotspur, sparking further rumours over his future and just who will be keen to swoop in and secure his signature.

Rashford may not be the only one heading for the exit door, however. According to Caught Offside, European giants are now chasing the arrival of Alejandro Garnacho in an initial loan move which will include a buy option of £60m in 2025. Among the clubs racing for his signature are Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Like his teammate, Garnacho was dropped against Manchester City and, by Amorim's admission, left upset. The Red Devils boss told reporters as relayed by Fabrizio Romano before the Spurs game: "Garnacho is doing really good, he trained really well. He seems a little bit upset with me and that is perfect! I was really, really happy because I would do the same. He is ready for this game."

Man Utd must keep "brave" Garnacho

Whilst it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that Rashford's best years have come and gone in a Manchester United shirt, the same can't be said for Garnarcho. And after Amorim laid down the gauntlet by dropping the 20-year-old last weekend, he must rise to the challenge and become the star that many expect him to be in years to come.

As for Manchester United, they must do everything in their power to keep hold of the Argentine, who was a particular bright spark at the end of Erik ten Hag's tenure. The Dutchman was certainly a fan of Garnacho too, telling reporters as relayed by Reuters earlier this year: "I love to work with Garnacho.

"He's a player who needs a challenge, he likes a challenge, he is very brave, he's very confident, our job is to push him to high levels. He has high potential and now we have to get the potential out, therefore you have to work day by day."

Whether Amorim will develop the same adoration for the Manchester United star remains to be seen, but Garnacho seems to have plenty of potential suitors outside of Old Trafford.