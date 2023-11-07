As European football continues to hurtle toward the knockout stages, UEFA has released the latest referee and VAR appointments for the upcoming fixtures in the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Football FanCast has all the information on the appointments involving British clubs and has taken the time to create a handy guide on what to expect from each, with statistics sourced through Transfermarkt.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP)

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Matches 7 Yellow Cards 51 Second Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 2 Penalties Awarded 3

The first Champions League fixture involving a British club sees Eddie Howe's in-form Newcastle United look to overtake Borussia Dortmund in the group of death that is Group F.

Taking care of proceedings is Spanish referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández. He is joined by compatriots Jose Naranjo Perez and Diego Sanchez Rojo as assistant referees, with Cesar Soto Grado as fourth official and Carlos Del Cerro Grande in the VAR cockpit.

So far this season, Hernández has overseen seven matches, with five appearances in La Liga and the other two coming in the Europa League.

In UEFA competition, the Spaniard has given one penalty in each fixture he has handled. Meanwhile, all his red cards have come in domestic encounters, with his most recent match seeing Celta Vigo's Renata Tapia dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 65th minute against Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic

Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

Matches 14 Yellow Cards 61 Second Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 4

Celtic will need a win in Madrid on Tuesday if they are to salvage any hope of rescuing their qualification chances from Group E. The Glaswegian club have earned just one point from three Champions League fixtures this season, facing an uphill task against an Atletico Madrid side who are unbeaten on the continent this term.

Taking care of refereeing duties for this one is Slovakian whistle-carrier Ivan Kružliak. So far, in three UEFA fixtures, he has brandished 15 yellow cards, with a second yellow card and penalty awarded in Galatasaray's shock 3-2 victory at Old Trafford last month being the Slovak's most significant action yet.

Kružliak will be joined by Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor as assistant referees, Peter Kralovič as the fourth official, while the VAR is Dutchman Dennis Johan Higler.

Manchester City vs BSC Young Boys

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

VAR: Willy Delajod (FRA)

Matches 6 Yellow Cards 26 Second Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 4

Manchester City's task of continuing their 100% start to their Champions League title defence shouldn't prove too difficult when Swiss club BSC Young Boys make the trip to the Etihad Stadium, with the visitors having only scraped a point so far against Group G's bottom-placed side, Red Star Belgrade.

But if the Bernese domestic table-toppers are to snatch an unlikely point or three, their safest bet may be to look toward Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts for help. In just five Jupiler Pro League games this season, he has already pointed to the penalty spot four times, while the step up from his nondescript settings to the home of the European champions could lead to more big decisions in key moments.

Assisting Lambrechts, whose last UEFA gig came in the Europa League qualifier between Aris Limassol and Slovan Bratislava, are assistant referees Jo De Weirdt and Kevin Monteny, while Nathan Verboomen takes the position as fourth official. Behind the VAR screens will be Frenchman Willy Delajod.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United

Referee: Donatas Rumšas (LTU)

VAR: To be confirmed

Matches 3 Yellow Cards 11 Second Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 2

Manchester United might have got victory against Fulham over the weekend. However, failing to take all three points in the Danish capital on Tuesday night will surely bring Erik ten Hag back to the uncertainties of square one after consecutive 3-0 home defeats that have hardly been forgotten about.

As things stand, the Red Devils look set to drop into the Europa League. And while the club's disciplinary record continues to be poor, the prolific officiating of Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumšas might signal further trouble for the three-time winners of this competition.

Rumšas' three recorded fixtures this season have all come in UEFA competition, with his proneness for drama resulting in 11 yellow cards, one red card, and two penalty awards.

He will be accompanied by an all-Lithuanian team consisting of Aleksandras Radiušas, Dovydas Sužiedelis, and Robertas Valikonis.

Arsenal vs Sevilla

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Matches 12 Yellow Cards 69 Second Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 0

Arsenal vs Sevilla is almost guaranteed to finish with the Gunners in a decent position as they mark their return to the Champions League in style, topping Group B with a superior goal difference above the chasing pack heading into this one.

However, it doesn't look like the fixture will be short of chaos, judging by their referees' emotion in the above image. Romanian official Istvan Kovacs tends to brandish a surfeit of yellow cards to support such a notion, with 69 bookings in 12 matches - an average of just under six per game.

But when it comes to game-altering decisions, Kovacs likes to keep things on a level playing field. He is yet to award a penalty or dish out a straight red - although he has sent two players off for second bookable offences.

On Tuesday night, Vasile Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene will take the role of assistant referees, Horațiu Feșnic is the fourth official, and VAR is German Bastian Dankert.

Toulouse vs Liverpool

Referee: Georgi Kabakov (BUL)

VAR: To be confirmed

Matches 12 Yellow Cards 56 Second Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 5

Liverpool's Europa League knockout qualification is all but confirmed before they jet to Toulouse in the south of France, but they will want to avoid any late slip-ups against a team they comfortably beat 5-1 in the reverse fixture.

Holding the whistle for this one is Georgi Kabakov. The Bulgarian has a penchant for the big decision, with five red cards being presented across his 12 games in all competitions this term, alongside five penalties being awarded.

Given that Liverpool's stronghold of possession in and around the opposition box, this could favour the Reds. Kabakov will be assisted by Martin Margaritov, Diyan Valkov, and Nikola Popov.

Ajax vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Referee: Nikola Dabanović (MNE)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Matches 15 Yellow Cards 70 Second Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 2

Brighton & Hove Albion will hope their Europa League fairytale under Roberto De Zerbi will continue on Thursday when they travel to Amsterdam to take on Group B proppers Ajax.

Officiating this one is Nikola Dabanović, an experienced referee hailing from Montenegro who has awarded two penalties and held a sizeable tally of 70 yellow cards aloft across 15 games this term. Yet, red cards have remained in his pocket so far.

Joining him are assistant referees Vladan Todorović and Srđan Jovanović, Miloš Bošković as fourth official and Bastian Dankert on VAR.

West Ham United vs Olympiacos

Referee: Matej Jug (SVN)

VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

Matches 10 Yellow Cards 40 Second Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 1

Tasked with handling a fixture that ensues a hostile atmosphere between two renowned fanbases, Slovenian referee Matej Jug is lenient in his officiating, which should complement the occasion at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Olympiacos.

He has only awarded one penalty and is yet to clutch a red card in his 10 fixtures this season, with him taking charge of three UEFA matchups and seven Prva Liga contests.

Assistant referees for this one are Matej Žunič and Manuel Vidali, while Asmir Sagrković is the fourth official and Christian Dingert is on VAR duty.

Rangers vs Sparta Praha

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Matches 9 Yellow Cards 51 Second Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 1

In a battle between second and third in Group C, Rangers and Sparta Praha will be battling for points to keep them in Europa League reckoning.

Ensuring the laws of the game are followed, referee Davide Massa takes charge, with an all-Italian officials lineup of Filippo Meli, Stefano Alassio, and Antonio Giua.

The same can be said for those overseeing things in the VAR control room, with Italians Marco Di Bello and Luca Pairetto awaiting any second checks that could be needed at Ibrox.

PAOK vs Aberdeen

Referee: Juxhin Xhaja (ALB)

VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)

Matches 9 Yellow Cards 54 Second Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 3 Penalties Awarded 8

Any victory between now and the culmination of the Europa Conference League group stage for Aberdeen will most likely be nothing but a consolation. Currently, they sit third in Group G with one point, and next on the agenda are table-toppers PAOK, who are yet to fall below a victory after three games.

But this one could get fiery. Handling things as referee is Juxhin Xhaja, who, in just nine fixtures, has raised 54 yellow cards, three second-yellows, three red cards, while he has also pointed to the penalty spot eight times.

Of all the referees officiating British clubs this week, the Albanian is far and away the most likely to take the spotlight away from the fixture itself.

He will, of course, be helped by a team of assistant referees in Dojando Myftari and Rejdi Avdo. The fourth official is Olsion Yzeiraj, while those instated for VAR will be Italian duo Daniele Chiffi and Marco Serra.

Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar

Referee: Luis Miguel Branco Godinho (POR)

VAR: To be confirmed

Matches 10 Yellow Cards 54 Second Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 2 Penalties Awarded 5

In the final fixture, England's only Europa Conference League side, Aston Villa, will look to add to their goal difference in order to leapfrog Legia Warsaw at the summit of Group E when they face AZ Alkmaar - the Dutch side that had already been put to the sword by the Villans in the previous round of games.

In charge of handling key decisions will be Luis Miguel Branco Godinho, who also boasts a prolific record with a whistle in hand, and will be accompanied by assistant referees Rui Miguel Martins Teixeira and Pedro Miguel Almeida Mota. Hélder Filipe Cláudio Carvalho is the fourth official.

With Godinho's international credentials, Villa should be in safe hands. Yet, the record of 5.4 yellow cards per game, this one will be closely monitored.