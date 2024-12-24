This season, the Champions League underwent its biggest change in format since the second group stage was scraped ahead of the 2003/04 season.

Following 20 seasons of 32 entrants being split into eight groups of four with the top two qualifying for the knockout phase, UEFA revamped the format ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now 36 teams play in one group stage, playing eight matches rather than six in previous editions. The top eight reach the knockout stage, while those between 9th and 24th compete in a playoff to reach the last 16.

The bottom eight sides are eliminated and won't drop into the Europa League. The new format appears to be working fairly well and it could prove to be a huge success.

Big names such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are way off the pace as we head into the new year. Both clubs have a history of winning games at this level, but they'll need to pull their socks up to remain in this year's competition.

In this list, we have taken a look at the top ten clubs with the most wins in Champions League matches since its previous revamp in 1992.

Most wins in Champions League matches (since 1992/93) Rank Club CL matches CL wins 1 Real Madrid 323 194 2 Bayern Munich 300 177 3 Barcelona 301 175 4 Man Utd 248 127 5 Juventus 226 113 6 Chelsea 197 101 7 Porto 228 101 8 Milan 203 93 9 Arsenal 193 92 10 Liverpool 159 86

10 Liverpool

86 wins

Liverpool had to wait until the 2001/02 season to make their debut in the Champions League and reached the quarter-finals that season. They won the competition in 2005 after a miraculous comeback against Milan in the final, while reaching another final two years later, with the Rossoneri gaining revenge with a 2-1 win.

The Anfield side had to wait until 2018 to reach another final. Jürgen Klopp’s side lost to Real Madrid before defeating Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 to claim their sixth continental crown.

Another final loss to Madrid in 2022 is the last time they have reached this stage of the competition, earning 86 victories since 2001.

9 Arsenal

92 wins

Despite Arsenal being one of the most decorated sides in England, their record in Europe is relatively disappointing.

Indeed, since making their Champions League bow during the 1998/99 season, they have reached the final just once, in 2006.

The Gunners lost 2-1 against Barcelona in Paris as Arsène Wenger came so close to triumphing in the competition.

However, the club did have a remarkable consistency in the tournament, reaching the group stages for 17 consecutive seasons, earning 92 wins since their debut.

8 Milan

93 wins

It may sound surprising that Milan are only ranked eighth on this list, having racked up 93 wins in the history of the competition, especially considering they have won the title on three occasions in the post-European Cup era while reaching finals on three others.

They failed to qualify for the competition on several occasions in recent years, which is a key reason they haven’t won as many games as the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Indeed, since winning the Champions League in 2007, Milan have reached the semi-finals only once, with Inter defeating them over two legs in 2023.

7 Porto

101 wins

Porto were no strangers to Europe prior to the inception of the Champions League, winning the European Cup in 1987 against Bayern.

José Mourinho led them to their second continental crown in 2004, surprising the whole of Europe in the process.

Since that spectacular triumph, they have qualified for the group stage 20 times, but have yet to make it past the quarter-finals, being stopped at that particular stage on four separate occasions.

Despite this, the club have still managed to win a total of 101 games in the competition since the 1992/93 season.

6 Chelsea

101 wins

Like Liverpool, Chelsea were relative latecomers to the Champions League, having to wait until 1999 to make their debut.

The Blues suffered agonising semi-final defeats to Monaco and Liverpool in 2004 and 2005 respectively, not making their first final until 2008.

They lost to Manchester United then, but glory finally arrived four years later, defeating Bayern in their own backyard to win the tournament for the first time.

A surprising win over Manchester City in 2021 saw the Stamford Bridge side claim their second title, and they rank sixth on this list with 101 wins, coming in fewer matches (197) than Porto (228).

5 Juventus

113 wins