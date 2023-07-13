Football FanCast updates you with all the latest news surrounding EURO 2028's bidding process.

With Germany set to host the showpiece event next summer, attention will turn to the next two editions, with UEFA set to announce the winning bids for the 2028 and 2032 championships.

Here, FFC analyses the 2028 bids ahead of UEFA revealing their preferred bidder in a few months' time.

Who is bidding to host EURO 2028?

Two bids have been submitted for EURO 2028, according to UEFA.

UEFA announced in April that they had received bids from the United Kingdom and Ireland, who submitted a joint proposal, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Turkey's pitch is for either EURO 2028 or 2032, whilst the UK and Ireland's is solely for the former.

Italy had been previously named as a potential host, however, despite initial interest, the federation decided to bid for 2032 instead, allowing more time to redevelop facilities.

Meanwhile, UEFA declared Russia's 2028 and 2032 bids ineligible.

Who are the favourites to win hosting rights?

The UK and Ireland are considered the heavy favourites to land the tournament, with Turkey thought to be outsiders.

Turkey have failed in their five previous bids, however, Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu believes the nation has everything it needs to be a successful host.

"The quality of our facilities, the infrastructure, the accommodation, the young population. When you put it all together, we can say that our country shines like a star and is one of the most important sporting destinations in the world," Kasapoğlu said.

On the other hand, Lucy Frazer, who is the UK Government's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, cites the nation's 'passionate fans' as a defining factor in their pitch.

"Our two countries would make a perfect location to host Euro 2028. We've got iconic stadiums, excellent infrastructure, and perhaps the most important of all, we have some of the most passionate fans in the world.

"It will be a tournament defined by inclusivity, one where everyone is welcome, and one with a legacy that should inspire future generations," Frazer said.

When is the winning host announced?

The winning host of EURO 2028 will be announced in September 2023.

It's worth noting that UEFA is reportedly not expected to offer five automatic qualification places for the tournament. England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are all due to play host should the bid be successful, but UEFA aren't keen on allowing more than two nations guaranteed spots in the group stages.

Even with the tournament potentially increasing to 32 teams from 24, it remains unlikely their stance will soften.

UK and Ireland: Which stadiums are potential EURO 2028 venues?

As part of the requirements to host, nations must have a minimum of one stadium with a net seating capacity of at least 60,000, one (preferably two) stadiums with at least 50,000, four stadiums with at least 40,000 and three stadiums with at least 30,000.

As such, the UK and Ireland have put forward the following venues:

Wembley Stadium (90,000)

Principality Stadium (74,500)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,850)

Everton Stadium (52,888)

Etihad Stadium (52,400)

St James' Park (52,305)

Villa Park (42,640)

Hampden Park (51,866)

Aviva Stadium (51,700)

Casement Park (31,661)

The second-largest stadium in England, Old Trafford, will not host any matches due to potential redevelopment works. Meanwhile, Croke Park - the biggest stadium in Ireland with a capacity of 82,300 - is also not among the proposed venues 'due to the way the UEFA process works'.

What are the positives of the UK-Ireland bid?

The bid dossier places on record a willingness to adhere to UEFA's major event human rights principles, whilst 'sustainability' and 'good governance' are also paramount. With the aim to reduce emissions, matches will be scheduled accordingly to ensure the tournament is as eco-friendly as possible. More than 80% of ticket holders will be able to travel to the matches using public transport.

Almost three million tickets will be available in total, which is more than all of the previous tournaments, potentially making it the biggest commercially successful UEFA EURO ever.

Additionally, the proposed slogan sets out a clear inclusivity message: 'Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.'

The tournament planners have clearly carried out their due diligence, having initially undertaken a feasibility study looking at the possibility of bidding for the 2030 World Cup, before focusing their attention on EURO 2028.

What are the drawbacks of the UK-Ireland bid?

On 11th July 2021, Wembley Stadium hosted the EURO final between England and Italy. Unfortunately, there was a great deal of crowd trouble which later resulted in a review of the incidents.

Led by Louise Casey, the FA-commissioned report found that more than 2,000 people gained access to Wembley without a ticket and crowds of 6,000 outside of the stadium were waiting to charge the gates should England have won.

“I am clear that the primary responsibility for what went wrong at Wembley that day lies with those who lost control of their own behaviour that day, not with anyone who did their best but lost control of the crowd.

“Nevertheless, there are always lessons to be learned. No one was fully prepared for what happened that day and it can’t be allowed to happen again,” Casey said.

Measures will need to be put in place to avoid such disorder once more, and UEFA will certainly be wary of trouble unfolding again.

Turkey: Which stadiums are potential EURO 2028 venues?

The proposed venues for Turkey's bid are:

Atatürk Olympic Stadium (74,753)

Nef Stadium (53,611)

Ülker Stadium (47,834)

New Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium (45,000)

Bursa Metropolitan Stadium (43,331)

Konya Büyükşehir Stadium (42,000)

Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (40,782)

Corendon Airlines Park (32,537)

Kalyon Stadium (33.502)

Atatürk Stadium (32,500)

The average capacity across the 10 stadiums stands at 44,585, which is lower than that of the UK and Ireland's 56,281.

What are the positives of Turkey's bid?

Turkey have never hosted the European Championship before, however, the stadia and facilities are thought to be first-class. TFF chairman Mehmet Büyükekşi believes the nation has assets that others don't.

"By becoming a candidate for the fifth time in a row to organize Europe’s biggest tournament at the national team level, our federation has once again shown its determination to the entire world.

"We believe that these guarantees, which UEFA looks for in bids but cannot find in every country, will take our bid one step further. We have always prided ourselves on our modern stadiums and facilities, the passion for football in our country and our high level of organization,” Büyükekşi said.

Turkey have hosted three European finals, including last season's Champions League final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter.

What are the drawbacks of Turkey's bid?

However, the NGTC Group, experts in crowd management, reported several issues on matchday.

Some supporters were left waiting for shuttle buses to the stadium for up to three hours and the buses were said to be overcrowded, with poor air conditioning and no available toilets. The journey to the stadium was initially estimated to take one hour but stretched up to two and a half hours.

Additionally, the fan park was reportedly insufficient, with issues relating to catering, toilets and seating for the less able. The stadium also had sharp edges around the rim of low-lying seating, which resulted in injury for some.

Reports of unstable rubble walkways, lack of lighting and absent staff members also provided cause for concern when fans were returning to the shuttle buses after the match had finished.

In summary, there will be question marks surrounding the organisation of both proposed bidders, and further health and safety measures will need to be implemented before the tournament begins. The NGTC Group further states a requirement for a contingency plan in the event of unexpected situations ahead of the Champions League final at Wembley next year.

Sufficient amenities at fan parks, transport facilities and maintaining ethical conduct among all staff members are all areas which need addressing following the chaos in Istanbul.

What will be the deciding factors?

Both nations are common venues for major sporting events and the stadia is certainly a highlight of both bids. The TFF is clearly eager to host having gone through this process several times over the last two decades, and their hunger to deliver a premier tournament will no doubt result in a tireless effort to be as hospitable as possible.

But, as it stands, the UK and Ireland are well-placed to have their bid accepted in favour of Turkey, who may yet host in 2032.

The UK and Ireland will be appealing hosts for UEFA given the high average stadia capacity, thus generating more revenue in gate receipts. Their proposal also cites an ability to offer public transport for the majority of match-goers, which could be crucial for the fan experience.

Notwithstanding that, it also means a reduction in emissions, which will allow UEFA to centre their public relations strategy around being an eco-friendly tournament.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, which was held in England, demonstrates the nation's capacity to host a huge global sporting tournament.

The joint bid also presents fans with the opportunity to experience five different nations, along with their respective cultures and communities.