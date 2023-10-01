With football's ever-growing popularity and commercial reach, football kits have increasingly become seen as fashion pieces as well as representations of the teams that wear them.

It's not just clubs, though; international teams will regularly release one or two new kits every year, especially when there is a tournament on the horizon, and with Euro 2024 fast approaching, expect to see a raft of shirts released in the coming months.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has created a list of the 12 best shirts ever worn at the European Championships.

12 Poland 2012

Kicking off the list is an inclusion that may surprise some: Poland's home shirt from their European Championships on home soil in 2012.

While the tournament was excellent, with Poland and Ukraine being fantastic hosts, the men in white and red didn't do much on the pitch.

They took two points from their first two games courtesy of two 1-1 draws. However, the draw against Russia on matchday two was almost seen as a win given that the visitors scored first and the fierce rivalry between the two teams. Unfortunately, a loss to the Czech Republic in their third game meant they finished rock bottom of their group, but they looked good doing it.

Poland tend to make great shirts most years, but this simple design with the rectangle across the chest, an eagle in the middle and a badge off to the side all come together to make an excellent, modern kit that wouldn't look out of place today, 11 years on.

11 West Germany 1988

Okay, we're going a little further back in time for this one.

Germany have a history of producing quality designs for international tournaments. Something about that white and black base just looks brilliant regardless of what else they do to it. That said, for our money, their 1988-1990 effort is their best to date.

The 1988 competition was staged in West Germany, and while the team made it out of their group - beating Spain and Denmark in the process - they were beaten in the semi-finals at the hands of eventual winners, the Netherlands.

The top itself is undeniably iconic. The plain white base with the German flag printed across the front in Adidas' best template is instantly recognisable, and Germany even modelled their 2018 kit on the design.

10 England 2021

The first England entry on the list, and like every other shirt here, it's a corker.

If we are being honest, England shirts can often be quite dull. You can't do much with an almost entirely white top, but for Euro 2020, Nike found a way to make it far more interesting.

The thick navy collar combined with the jagged stripes up the side gives some much-needed intricacy to the shirt, and we just love the badge's central placement - why can't all badges be central?

The tournament itself was a memorable one for the Three Lions as the cross-continent nature of the competition meant that they played most of their games at home, including a memorable round-of-16 win over Germany.

Alas, it was still England, and so it inevitably ended in penalty shootout heartbreak as Italy clinched the title in a tightly contested final at Wembley Stadium.

9 England 2022

Back-to-back England, but the Lionesses' shirt for the 2022 European Championship deserves to be on this list.

Where the men came agonisingly close to lifting what would've been the country's first European title, the women went one better. The final was once again held at Wembley Stadium, only this time, the opposition was Germany. It was a fantastic spectacle, with England clinching it in extra time, much to the delight of a sold-out crowd.

The shirt itself was also a stunner. It didn't have the navy detailing of the men's, instead featuring a faint diamond pattern base with an iridescent Three Lions and Nike tick.

8 Sweden 1992

Much like in the domestic game, in international football, some teams are instantly recognisable from the colour of their shirts alone, and Sweden are a great example of that.

The rich yellow and royal blue colour combo is unmistakably Swedish, and it just so happens to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing combinations as well.

With so many iconic kits to choose from for the Swedes, we have opted for their 1992 home shirt. It has everything you'd want from a Sweden top: a rich yellow base, royal blue stripes that pop from a mile away, and a chunky retro collar with a perfectly placed Adidas logo at its base.

The competition itself took place in Sweden and was a relative success for the Swedes, as they made it out of their group and to the semi-finals, where they would be beaten by Germany.

7 Italy 2021

Few international football teams look as stylish as Italy, and their effort for the 2020 European Championship is no different.

When picking the best Italian shirts, you are spoilt for choice, but we reckon this is their best effort to date. The two-tone blue base looks brilliant on the pitch, and the Renaissance-inspired print just gives it that edge over some of their plainer designs, as do the collar and gold detailing.

It was also a tournament to remember for Gli Azzurri as they went in as dark horses and ended up winning it all after breaking English hearts in the final at Wembley Stadium.

6 England 1996

Okay, this is the last England shirt, we promise - but it is a beaut.

1996 is one of those years that has become mythologised in English football. It was a tournament that made people genuinely believe the team would finally lift some silverware again, and in front of a home crowd as well.

The game against Scotland and Paul Gascoigne's goal live on and are instantly recognisable for England fans - even for those who weren't around to see it - but as it always does, the tournament ended in penalty disappointment for the Three Lions, once again at the hands of the Germans.

That said, at least the team looked good, thanks to this brilliant shirt from Umbro. The incorporation of electric blue around the number and along the chunky collar really helped the shirt to pop, and a central badge always helps make a shirt look better.

5 Denmark 1992

Scandinavia's second representative on the list, Denmark, have produced some stunning kits over the years, but we reckon their home shirt for the 1992 European Championship takes the cake.

The 1986 top might get more attention, but the design and history attached to this one give it the edge. The plain red base paired with the striped red and white sleeves really makes this top stand out amongst other red and white shirts - and we just love a retro collar.

1992 is probably the greatest year in Danish football due to the fact that they - somewhat surprisingly - won the European Championship that year. It was surprising for a couple of reasons: one, for as good as they were, they were underdogs compared to teams like Germany and the Netherlands; and two, they didn't even qualify for the tournament.

The Danes only entered the competition after Yugoslavia were disqualified following the breakup of the country and the ensuing violence.

4 USSR 1988

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, or the USSR, might not exist anymore. Still, when they did, they had an excellent track record in international tournaments - and an even greater record of beautiful kits.

The 1988 European Championship was the last Euros they appeared in, as they played as the Commonwealth of International States (CIS) for the 1992 edition of the tournament following the dissolution of the state.

1988 was a massively successful tournament for the team, though, as they beat England and the Netherlands in the group stage before beating Italy in the semi-final. Unfortunately, they couldn't do the double over the Dutch in the final, and they would have to settle for second at their last-ever Euros.

The shirt itself was a stunner. The base was red and white and used one of Adidas' best-ever templates, while the collar and detailing made it stand out from the others that used the same base design.

3 Croatia 1996

Now, this one might be a bit marmite in that some will love it - like us - and some will probably hate it, but you just cannot make a list like this and not include Croatia's iconic shirt, specifically the 1996 edition.

The checkerboard pattern is certainly garish; there's no getting away from that, but it's unique, eye-catching and instantly recognisable. The tricolour detailing around the collar and sleeves takes it up another level and comfortably makes it one of the three best kits ever worn at a European Championship.

The team themselves had a reasonably impressive tournament that year, with group-stage wins over Turkey and Denmark - who were then the reigning champions. However, they were ultimately knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Germany.

2 Portugal 2000

The runners-up in this list might be a bit of a surprise for some of you; after all, there are mountains of iconic shirts that have been worn at the European Championship over the years, but for our money, Portugal's 2000 home shirt is practically perfect. Therefore, it deserves its spot on the list.

It's quite a simple shirt, really, but that is what makes it so great. The dark maroon combined with the gold detailing and green shorts made for such a visually appealing kit, and one that made them stand out among the hoard of bright red shirts we see in football.

We just wish they would return to this shade of maroon again in 2024, but we aren't holding our breath.

The team put in a good showing at the tournament as well, topping their group, beating Turkey in the quarter-finals and then falling to France in the semi-finals thanks to an extra-time golden goal from Zinedine Zidane.

1 Netherlands 1988

Here we are, number one on our list, and we wouldn't be all that surprised if it was number one on a lot of yours as well.

The Netherlands have always produced stunning football kits over the years, with their traditional orange strips often among the best in every tournament they take part in, but their effort for the 1988 European Championship is a step above.

The holy grail of international football kits.

Never has a template design been so universally associated with a single team like this; the chevrons with their white outlines, the Adidas stripes on the sleeves, and the thick collar, it all works so well together, and it creates what is undeniably one of the most iconic shirts in the history of the game.

It certainly helps that the team wearing it was so good as well. The 1988 Euros remains the only major trophy won by the Dutch national team, and the games against West Germany and the USSR were iconic encounters in their own right.

And there you have it, our list of the 12 best shirts ever to be worn at the European Championship. Will there be any more additions to this list after 2024's extravaganza? We certainly hope so.