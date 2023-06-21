Football FanCast brings you all the key information you should know as this summer's European Under-21 Championship gets underway.

England are seeking to win the tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years, but come into the competition with a poor recent record.

When do the Under-21 Euros start and where can I watch?

The eagerly anticipated Under-21 Euros begins on Wednesday, 21st June and runs through to Saturday, 8th July.

The tournament is made up of four groups of four nations, with the top two from each group progressing to the quarter-finals, which are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 1st July and Sunday, 2nd July.

The competition also acts as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games men's football tournament, although England cannot qualify as Great Britain are the country's Olympics team.

Unfortunately, the tournament is not being broadcast on UK TV, though all matches are available to view for free on UEFA.tv.

Where is the tournament being held?

The tournament will be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia. The latter nation will see fixtures played across three cities, with Batumi, Poti, and Tbilisi all due to host.

Romania will host the action in Cluj-Napoca and the capital city of Bucharest.

The opening match will be played in Romania, and the final will be held in Georgia at the Adjarabet Arena, Batumi.

Who are the tournament favourites?

Spain are considered the narrow favourites, with England, France and current champions Germany all expected to compete towards the latter stages of the competition.

Italy and the Netherlands are also among the predicted contenders whilst Israel and hosts Georgia are seen as the weakest nations, according to the bookmakers.

The Spaniards have been victors in three out of the last six competitions, and hold the joint record along with Italy for the most championships won.

Who is in England's group?

England are in Group C, which holds Germany, Czech Republic and Israel.

Head coach Lee Carsley will lead his side out on Thursday 22nd June, to kick off the Three Lions' opening match against the Czech Republic.

The fixture will be played at 5pm GMT (8pm local time) in Batumi, Georgia.

England fixtures, key dates and kick-off times:

Matchday 1: Czech Republic v England (22nd June, 5pm)

Matchday 2: England v Israel (25th June, 5pm)

Matchday 3: England v Germany (28th June, 5pm)

Quarter-finals: 1st-2nd July

Semi-finals: 5th July

Final: 8th July (8pm)

What is England's record at the tournament?

England are two-time winners of the competition, with their triumphs dating back to 1982 and 1984.

In recent years, however, the Three Lions have suffered group-stage exits in five out of the last six tournaments.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey remains confident and notes that this squad has a different mentality.

“One thing that I will say about this group – when we’ve looked at previous groups before, and previous camps, there’s probably a different mentality,” he said.

Which players are involved?

Many fans will be familiar with Carsley's side, with several high-profile Premier League regulars named in England's 23-man squad.

Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke, Liverpool pair Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, Villa midfielder Ramsey, Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, Manchester City forward Cole Palmer and Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe are all likely to feature.

But who else may catch the eye over the next few weeks? Here are the players who could make their name at the tournament...

Enzo Le Fée - Lorient (France)

The Lorient midfielder made 36 appearances in Ligue 1 last term, scoring six goals whilst providing five assists, helping his side achieve a top-half finish.

Lorient have set a £21.4m price tag for Le Fée, who is attracting interest from Stade Rennais, with some reports suggesting he has already chosen the club as his next destination.

The 5 foot 7 midfielder was the only player in Ligue 1 to record 100 tackles, shot-creating actions and dribbles last season.

Cameron Archer - Aston Villa (England)

Archer enjoyed a fruitful six-month loan spell at Championship side Middlesbrough last season. The 2001-born forward scored 11 goals in 17 starts for Michael Carrick's side and laid on six assists.

Archer netted four times in qualifying and is the only out-and-out striker named in England's squad, meaning he'll likely be a regular at this summer's tournament.

Similarly to Le Fée, the 21-year-old is being linked with a move away leading up to the competition, with Boro keen on bringing the forward back to the Riverside.

Zeno Debast - Anderlecht (Belgium)

The 2003-born centre-back enjoyed a breakout season for Belgian Pro League giants Anderlecht. Debast featured 49 times in all competitions, including 10 appearances in the UEFA Conference League, helping his side reach the last eight of the competition.

Standing at 6 foot 3, Debast has already been capped three times at senior level, starting in each of his three caps under Roberto Martínez.

He is the youngest member of the Belgium Under-21 setup.

Thijs Dallinga - Toulouse (Netherlands)

The towering 6 foot 2 centre-forward netted 18 times last season following a £2.1m move from Dutch second-division side Excelsior Rotterdam in 2022.

He scored a brace in the Coupe de France final to help his side win their first-ever major trophy, thrashing Nantes 5-1.

AC Milan have been linked as potential suitors for the Dutch striker, with the Rossoneri said to be a very feasible destination, but the 22-year-old's dream move is thought to be La Liga giants Barcelona.

Josha Vagnoman - Stuttgart (Germany)

The 22-year-old was often used at right-midfield for the Bundesliga outfit last season and his performances earned him a senior cap earlier this year.

Vagnoman's versatility could prove to be a useful trait for head coach Antonio Di Salvo, having also played at right-back and left-back last term for Stuttgart.

He is experienced at this level, with 12 U21 caps since making his debut in October 2019.