Aston Villa return to Premier League action after the international break against Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace in a home clash the Villa Park faithful will hope see their stumbling side return to winning ways.

It's three losses on the spin now for Unai Emery's men to start a dire November, with two more fixtures left before the month concludes, and a busy December then looms on the horizon.

The ex-Arsenal boss will have to utilise his full squad during this congested winter fixture period, and the Spaniard has been effective in throwing on late substitutions to change the course of a game, with Jhon Duran a revelation off the bench.

Jhon Duran's form this season

Bagging eight goals from 17 clashes so far this season, many looking on from the outside would anticipate that Duran was a starter week in week out for his West Midlands employers.

However, the Colombian goal machine hasn't started a single game in the top flight but boasts four strikes to prove how useful he has been as an impact figure late on in tense contests.

His finest moment to date came versus Bayern Munich on that memorable night in the Champions League, with the sharp 20-year-old only on the pitch for nine minutes before getting the better of Manuel Neuer to steer his side to an incredible victory.

Emery will hope he can get more out of his deadly number nine as the season goes on, knowing full well he could have to throw him on from the start of games if there are many tired legs in his camp.

Past this season in isolation, however, the Villa manager could also look to a forgotten man as their next Duran, considering his clinical goalscoring exploits out on loan away from the top-flight club.

Aston Villa's next Jhon Duran

It's fair to say Villa fans might well have forgotten about Louie Barry's existence in recent years, with his moments in the first team very infrequent.

Stockport County supporters definitely know his name though, having chanted it regularly this campaign at Edgeley Park as the electric 21-year-old continues to serve up top-drawer performances.

His sixth loan spell in total away from Villa is proving to be his most fruitful one, having fired home many a sumptuous strike this campaign in League One, which included a fierce effort last time out which was enough to overcome Wrexham 1-0.

All in all, Barry has collected 12 goals from 17 appearances, which is a remarkable level of output for a star consistently lining up down the wing for the Hatters instead of in central areas.

Barry's League 1 numbers (24/25) Stat Barry Games played 16 Goals scored 11 Assists 1 Scoring frequency 110 mins Shots per game 2.9 Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 4 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, the young attacker has been lethal for his loan employers in the hustle and bustle of League One action, scoring every 110 minutes on average.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Emery will hope Barry - who was once labelled as an "incredible" talent by Arsenal titan Declan Rice when emerging up the ranks at Villa - can finally explode into life in the senior team after this loan spell is up, having only made one famous first-team appearance to date.

That one-off game did see Barry fire home against Liverpool, and based on his sensational showings at Stockport, he could soon be ready to become an impact player for his boyhood club in a similar vein to fellow youngster Duran.