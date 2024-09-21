Aston Villa’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon will already be their sixth match of the season.

Qualification for the Champions League may bring a wealth of financial incentives, but physical and mental toll on the players is stretched even further due to more games.

Three days after the Wolves game, Villa take on Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the EFL Cup. This run of fixtures will surely mean Unai Emery makes a change or two to his starting XI.

Ollie Watkins is a prime candidate to be rested by the Spaniard, despite a solid display in midweek.

Ollie Watkins’ game in numbers vs Young Boys

The striker didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he managed to grab an assist during the match, while also attempting four shots during his spell on the pitch and making three key passes.

He even received a match rating of 7/10 from John Townley of the Birmingham Mail, suggesting that he had a fine game indeed.

Ollie Watkins' Premier League statistics this season Goals 2 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1 Big chances created 1 Successful dribbles per game 0 Total duels won per game 1.8 Via Sofascore

Watkins did fail to win a single duel, however, while losing possession seven times in total, and was seen after the game sitting on the bench with an ice pack on his foot, fuelling rumours that he had suffered an injury.

The hectic start to the campaign hasn’t helped, with rotation likely to be key if the Midlands side wishes to go far in Europe this term.

This could see Watkins dropped to the bench against the Old Gold. The supporters shouldn’t worry, however, as Jhon Duran will come in and replace the Englishman with ease.

Jhon Duran’s statistics this season

Amid a summer of transfer rumours surrounding Duran’s future, perhaps keeping him at Villa Park is the best piece of business conducted by the manager.

While the Colombian has yet to start a game, either in the Champions League or Premier League, the youngster has scored three goals from five appearances off the bench.

This sort of form means he deserves a chance to be unleashed in the starting XI. Considering Wolves have conceded 14 goals in just six games so far, perhaps now is the perfect opportunity.

The £30k-per-week star ranks in the top 1% when compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.98), while also ranking in the top 3% for total shots per 90 (4.23), underlining how effective he is in the final third.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed the striker earlier this year after a goal, stating that his "left foot is a weapon” and if he continues his rich vein of form, the Wolves defence could be in for a torrid afternoon.

Having two strikers as confident as Watkins and Duran could play well into Emery’s hands, especially with the fixtures sure to pile up in the coming months.

Progress in the League Cup, combined with league and European games will test the first-team squad to its limit. Against the Old Gold, don’t be surprised to see several changes to the lineup.