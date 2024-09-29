Unai Emery has provided an update on the fitness of one of his key men, and it is as worrying as first feared for Aston Villa.

Villa draw with inspired Ipswich

Aston Villa missed the chance to go level at the top of the Premier League as they drew 2-2 with newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Though they fell behind early, it seemed that goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins had put them back on track for all three points.

Related Emery could boldly bench Duran and unleash Aston Villa's "nightmare" Unai Emery will make a few changes to his starting XI for the clash against Ipswich

However, Liam Delap's brace left Unai Emery's side holding onto a point amid late Ipswich pressure. The draw leaves Villa level with Chelsea, and a point behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the early Premier League standings.

Emery confirms injury fears

One man who missed the draw with Ipswich was John McGinn, who limped out of action against Wolves a week ago with a hamstring injury.

He was never expected to make the clash with the Tractor Boys, with Emery explaining after the Wolves win: "It is a hamstring injury. When we arrived here, he had a hamstring injury against Tottenham in January and today I think it is less than that injury. But he will be not available, I think, for a few weeks."

However, more clarity has now been provided on his absence, with the Villa boss quizzed on it in the build-up to the Ipswich trip (as per The Mirror) after it was hoped that the injury was less serious.

And he admitted that it would be an absence likely to stretch to a total of four weeks as initially suggested: "He’s been out for one week and I think he will now be out for two or three weeks more. Our expectation is that he will be out for three or four weeks altogether," the Villa boss revealed.

The news means that the Scot, who takes home £120,000 a week at Villa Park, will miss his side's first home game in the Champions League when they host Bayern Munich in midweek.

It will come as a blow to Emery, who is a big fan of his No 7 and dubbed him the ultimate professional back in 2023.

"He is competitive, he always is ready to play, physically as well. I think when he is not training or playing he is resting - his energy always is full. He is a very good example, of how he is consistent and trying to help and to be an example, a very good example for players.

"I really, really appreciate a lot as a person how he is, but as a professional, he is fantastic."

McGinn's importance to Aston Villa in 2023/24 Appearances 35 Starts 35 Goals 6 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 9

McGinn will also miss a home clash with Manchester United, while he is unlikely to head on international duty with Scotland, who face Croatia and Portugal in the Nations League over the upcoming break.

However, Villa will be hoping to welcome him back for their trip to Craven Cottage after the international break.