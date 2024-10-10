Aston Villa fans will be itching for more action to get underway when the international break is over and done with, with their team thrilling supporters for large patches of the early season so far.

That was definitely the case when Villa unexpectedly toppled Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League to start October off with a bang, whilst wins such as the 3-2 Premier League victory over Everton were also breathless in nature, as Unai Emery's men fought back from two goals down to win the exhilarating contest.

Morgan Rogers has been one standout performer for his exciting side this season so far, having only really been used as a bit-part player last campaign, before turning into a definite on his manager's teamsheet in the here and now.

Rogers' season so far

Only signing for Villa back in the winter window earlier this year, after walking away from Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough for a shot in the Premier League, there would have been pressure on Rogers' shoulders to impress making the step-up, considering his former education in the Manchester City youth team.

The youngster would go on to make 11 appearances in the top flight in the second half of 2023/24, scoring three goals, while this campaign it has begun to truly slot into place for the 22-year-old at Villa Park.

Rogers has one goal and two assists next to his name when playing in the Premier League this campaign, with both of those assists coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of September, where the youthful attacking midfielder ran the show for his side.

The exciting Villa number 27 would create three big chances in that eventual 3-1 win for his high-flying outfit, thankful for the likes of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran for finishing them off, whilst his showing against Manchester United last time out nearly made the 0-0 draw come to life as the ex-Boro starlet fired two efforts at Andre Onana's net.

Many punters at Villa Park will be aware though that Rogers isn't the finished article yet by any stretch of the imagination, as he continues to grow and learn as a youngster plying his trade.

There's even a former Villa man outperforming the £15m signing in his new surroundings this campaign, who the West Midlands outfit allowed to leave for nothing.

The player now outperforming Rogers

The player in question is Bertrand Traore, who suffered from an up-and-down time in England when on the books of Emery's men.

After a stunning debut campaign saw him fire home seven goals and pick up six assists in league action, his importance to the cause would start to diminish, not helped by the fact the Burkina Faso international constantly found himself near to the Villa Park treatment room.

Traore's numbers for Ajax vs Rogers at Villa (24/25) Stat Traore Rogers Games played 12 9 Goals scored 3 1 Assists 4 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, however, the former Chelsea youth product is currently dazzling in his fresh surroundings in the Netherlands, having helped himself to three goals and four assists playing for Ajax across 12 games, compared to Rogers' lesser three overall.

Of course, this is an environment the 29-year-old knows well having previously been on the roster of the Amsterdam giants before his switch to Villa, but it's a welcome return to form all the same for the right winger who struggled during the latter stages of his time at Emery's side.

He did have this up his sleeve at points though when starring with his ex-employers, leading to former Villa boss Dean Smith describing the experienced talent as "marvellous", but it was a sorry end to his stay in the West Midlands when he was allowed to exit for nothing.

Now, that could be a regret on the end of Emery and Co, but the Spaniard will be content with the faces he has in his group at the moment regardless, as he hopes Rogers can kick on even more when football resumes.