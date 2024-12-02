Aston Villa are now without a win in their last eight games in all competitions after Unai Emery's men fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's men confidently brushed the beleaguered Villans aside come full-time, with Cole Palmer's late goal making sure of the three points in a contest that felt like it was going to be a victory for the hosts from the minute Nicolas Jackson netted early on.

Emery will want plenty more from his low-on-confidence group as the fixtures come thick and fast in December, as a number of his usual key performers let themselves down at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa's main Villa underperformers vs Chelsea

In truth, this isn't a drop in performance that's come as a bolt from the blue, with Villa way off the pace throughout November in a number of tough clashes, which included another sobering trip to London in a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

But, that doesn't make the displays of certain individuals any less worrying to view, with centre-back Pau Torres notably struggling to keep up with the likes of Jackson and Palmer up top for the buoyed-on hosts.

The below-par Villa number 14 didn't get tight enough to Jackson when he tapped home after seven minutes, with the Spaniard also only winning one tackle in a passive showing at the back.

In attack, it was also a pedestrian display from Emery's men, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace only registering five accurate passes all game down the right wing and being bullied by Marc Cucurella for the opener.

Meanwhile, the usually electric Morgan Rogers failed to test Blues shot-stopper Robert Sanchez with a single meaningful effort on his goal.

But, it was the underwhelming display of Ollie Watkins leading the line that would have arguably angered the Villa away masses the most, as the once potent attacker continues to fire blanks.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Ollie Watkins' performance in numbers

The ex-Brentford star has now only scored one strike for Villa across their last eight clashes in all competitions off the back of another uninspiring showing at Stamford Bridge.

He had a golden opportunity just after Jackson's opener to gift the visitors a way back into the contest, however, only for his effort to be tame and straight at Sanchez as his goalscoring woes unfortunately persisted.

Watkins' numbers vs Chelsea Stat Watkins Minutes played 84 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 20 Accurate passes 8/9 (89%) Shots 2 Big chances missed 1 Stats by Sofascore

Also failing to find the back of the net in the first half after a lapse in concentration by Enzo Fernandez, Watkins endured a frustrating afternoon at the hands of the Blues, with only 20 touches coming his way alongside just eight accurate passes being registered.

The 28-year-old faded in and out of the 3-0 loss, much like his other attacking teammates in the form of Rogers and Co, leading to Birmingham Live journalist John Townley dishing out a low 5/10 rating to Watkins post-match.

The England international's wastefulness in front of goal will be annoying Emery watching on who could now be tempted to switch up his attacking personnel for Villa's next league clash versus Brentford this coming Wednesday night, with Jhon Duran in the frame for a potential rare start instead.

That would be the Colombian's first start of the season in the Premier League, and a deserved one at that if his teammate continues to misfire after a blistering start to the campaign.

Emery will just pray his side's poor form comes to an end soon, with the Midlands side sinking all the way down to 12th in the top-flight standings after a torrid outing to Chelsea.