After collapsing away at Manchester United in disastrous fashion last match - Erik ten Hag's stuttering Red Devils pulling off an almighty comeback to win 3-2 - Aston Villa will hope a return to home comforts today means three points will be wrapped up come full-time to forget their nightmare day out to the Theatre of Dreams instantly.

Unai Emery will ponder what team to select for the game against Burnley at Villa Park, the one-time title challengers needing to get back on track against the Clarets to keep up the pace with the teams at the top of the division and continue overperforming.

The 52-year-old boss in the Villa dug-out could drop Jacob Ramsey for the match against Vincent Kompany's side, the young homegrown product failing to strike fear into the United defence last game with a passive display going forward.

Jacob Ramsey's game vs Man United in numbers

Becoming a first-teamer again under Emery in the last few weeks, Ramsey's spot in the starting eleven could now be under threat owing to a poor performance against the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old - who has operated in central midfield this season for the Birmingham-based club - was selected to play at left wing against Ten Hag's hosts and struggled, registering just one paltry effort on Andre Onana's goal - as per Sofascore - that ended up being blocked.

Moreover, Ramsey was physically feeble in the back-and-forth affair at Old Trafford - failing to win a single aerial duel in the 3-2 loss for Villa, whilst only successfully winning 50% of his ground duels.

The Villa number 41 also failed to even attempt a dribble attempt all match, with Alejandro Garnacho upstaging the lacklustre winger for the home side with a rampant second-half display, culminating in the skilful winger scoring two goals to help the Red Devils pull off an unbelievable comeback win.

Birmingham Live journalist John Townley handed out a meagre 5/10 rating to Ramsey after the defeat, stating that the Villa man 'went missing' in the second 45 minutes.

Emery could well look to his squad to see who can come in and replace the disappointing Ramsey for the game against Burnley therefore, opting to potentially give Moussa Diaby a go down the left flank despite primarily utilising the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man elsewhere this campaign as an attacking midfielder or striker.

Moussa Diaby's season in numbers

Diaby has been largely impressive for the top-flight club this campaign, finding the back of net four times and assisting a further six goals in all competitions so far.

Even when Emery's men are experiencing a poor day at the office, Diaby has shone this campaign - former Everton football and commentator Leon Osman singling out the slick 5 foot 7 forward as a "bright spark" earlier in the season when Villa flopped at Anfield in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in September on BBC Radio Five Live.

Yet, playing the 24-year-old attacker as a left winger in his new surroundings could awaken a different beast altogether based on his Leverkusen numbers playing in the Bundesliga from that very spot.

Switching between playing as a right winger and left winger during the 2021/22 season in Germany, Diaby notched up a terrifying 25 goal contributions from just 32 games in the league which began to alert suitors to his services such as Villa.

Moussa Diaby's goal numbers for Leverkusen (all competitions) Season Games Goals Assists 2022-23 48 14 10 2022-21 42 17 14 2020-21 43 10 15 2019-20 39 8 8 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Signed for a club-record fee of £51.9m this summer, which has also seen Diaby pocket £130k-per-week at Villa Park as part of the deal, Emery will hope the explosive attacker can reach the levels he managed at Leverkusen in the Premier League soon.

Testing Diaby out down the left-hand channel against Burnley feels like a move worth pursuing, the Clarets leaking goals for fun at points this season with 38 goals shipped in just 19 games.

An on-song Diaby alongside a prolific Ollie Watkins up top could be the catalyst for Villa to kick on even more and prolong their stay near the top of the table instead of just slipping away, Ramsey, unfortunately, losing out in the process consequently.