Unai Emery has reportedly advised Aston Villa to sign a new attacker in a £50m summer transfer as the Spaniard commits his future to the club.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

It has been a brilliant first full season in charge for Emery in the Midlands, with Villa on course to qualify for the Champions League while also being in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa's final Premier League games Date Chelsea (home) April 27th Brighton (away) May 4th Liverpool (home) May 13th Crystal Palace (away) May 19th

NSWE backed the Spaniard in the transfer market last summer with big deals for winger Moussa Diaby and centre-back Pau Torres, while also bringing in more players during the January window. Attention behind the scenes at Villa Park already appears to be on the upcoming transfer window, though, with Monchi and co exploring possible deals and locking up their boss for the forseeable future.

Recent reports have claimed that Villa have already submitted a bid for Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz, with Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella also a target, so perhaps promises of their ambition helped sway the Spaniard into extending his stay.

Players who Emery has worked with in the past are also being eyed, such as Kiran Tierney, yet another clear sign of the long-term vision being built specifically for the current boss, and another player who Emery knows is back on the Villa radar.

Emery wants Villarreal star at Aston Villa

According to The Boot Room, Aston Villa are interested in signing Villarreal attacker Alex Baena over the coming months. The report suggests that Villa, who were linked with the Spaniard last summer, have been advised by Emery to sign the 22-year-old.

Baena has a release clause in his contract worth around £50m and has starred in La Liga this season. Primarily an attacking midfielder, he can also play on the wing and has impressed on the left-hand side during the current campaign.

In 40 appearances in all competitions, Baena has registered 13 assists and scored five goals, taking his overall Villarreal tally to 110 appearances, 19 goals and 25 assists. (Alex Baena stats - Transfermarkt)

Alex Baena's best Villarreal performances - 23/24 WhoScored rating Villarreal 1-2 Real Betis 8.24/10 Villarreal 3-2 Panathinaikos 8.22/10 Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona 7.94/10 Villarreal 5-1 Granada 7.74/10 Rennes 2-3 Villarreal 7.69/10

He’s also caught the eye of journalist Josh Bunting, who hailed the attacker's "excellent attitude and work-rate" last August.

The Spain international shares the same agency as Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, which could help if Villa make their move. It'll be one to watch, and if Emery gets his way, we could see Baena join the likes of Diaby, Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia as Villa’s wide options.