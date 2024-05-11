Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has urged the club's director of football operations, Monchi, to make an offer for a 30-year-old player who he thinks would be a "key" summer signing.

Villa chasing Europe as Monchi begins summer transfer planning

Following Thursday night's disappointing night in Greece, with Olympiacos cementing their place in the Conference League final at Villa's expense, Emery has pleaded for his Villa side to get back on track as they soon host Liverpool on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Villa Park knowing they're out of the Premier League title race, and will be playing with zero pressure as they look to end their manager's memorable era on a high.

The Reds will pose a dangerous test for Villa, as they look to seal fourth place and qualification for the Champions League after what has been a phenomenal first full campaign in the dugout for Emery.

Aston Villa's best-performing regulars in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Ollie Watkins 7.31 John McGinn 7.02 Douglas Luiz 7.02 Leon Bailey 6.95 Boubacar Kamara 6.79

“Each day is going to be very important because some players are with a small injury, having pain and there’s not a date when they will come back,” said Emery on team news ahead of Liverpool.

“Like Zaniolo, he’s close but until he’s feeling comfortable with his pain then he’s not available to play. Hopefully, he can progress. Tielemans is close; Álex Moreno has a small injury and he needs some days, maybe he could be available.”

Sealing a spot in world football's most prestigious competition would give Villa real pulling power when the summer transfer window reopens, as the club and transfer chief Monchi already get to work on new signings for next season.

Villa have apparently held talks over signing Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer from Leicester City this week, while Emery could also look to strengthen his defensive options.

Reports from Spain have even indicated that Villa are favourites to sign Mario Hermoso from Atletico Madrid, who is also set to become a free agent when his contract expires in June.

The Midlands giants made a £120 million loss last season, as revealed by their latest financial accounts, a figure which UEFA claims is the highest loss in Europe over that period. PSR rules stipulate that Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105 million over a rolling three-year period, so it would appear Villa have some work to do balance the books.

Emery tells Monchi to table Aston Villa bid for Reinildo Mandava

Now, other reports in Spain have claimed that they're eyeing another bargain option for their backline. Indeed, it is believed Emery has personally told Monchi to lodge an Aston Villa bid for Reinildo Mandava, who would be the first player from Mozambique to play in the Premier League if they do push ahead with a move.

The versatile defender, who's played at both centre-back and left-back for Diego Simeone this season, has also become a fixture in the Atletico team since January - following his return from an ACL injury.

Reinildo's performances in that time appear to have done enough to turn Emery's head, and reports claim he could cost as little as £8 million.