Unai Emery is personally pushing Aston Villa to complete a deal ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been claimed.

Villa set for summer of change

There is set to be wholesale change in the Aston Villa engine room this summer, with Douglas Luiz seemingly set to leave and Weston McKennie arriving as part of a swap deal with Juventus. Meanwhile, the Villans are also closing in on a deal for Ross Barkley, who enjoyed a stellar campaign despite being relegated with Luton Town, and that is a move reportedly due to set them back around £5m.

They have also been credited with an interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, though the Blues are demanding around £50m to let the Englishman leave, a sum that may prove too steep for a side battling FFP restrictions already ahead of the June 30th deadline.

As a result, it has been reported that they have targetted another player from their shortlist, who may be a cheaper alternative than the Chelsea skipper.

Emery targets Guendouzi reunion

That comes in the shape of ex-Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi, who is plying his trade with French outfit Marseille. The French midfielder was plucked from Ligue 2 Lorient by Emery back in 2018, and racked up 66 appearances during the pair's union in North London, scoring one goal.

The now-Villa boss was a big fan of the youngster, and named him a "key" player who had made "amazing" progress in his side after one particular north London derby performance.

“Last year was amazing for his progress, taking confidence, taking rhythm and knowing the Premier League. This year he’s starting to give us one step more tactically with the ball. He gives us a lot of control and also the combination for us mean he’s very important in the team. He’s one of the key players to do that.

“He’s working to get a balance defensively and also working on his body to get stronger in the situations needed in the Premier League. It was one step more but he’s very demanding of himself and we’re progressing with him.”

Now a reunion could be on the cards, with Football Insider revealing that Villa have "opened preliminary talks" over signing the 26-year-old, and that Emery has "spoken to Guendouzi personally" as he looks to bring the midfielder to Villa Park.

Matteo Guendouzi's Serie A season Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 3

He would certainly be a cheaper option than Gallagher, with reports claiming that a bid of around 30m euros (£26m) would force his club to consider their position.

His reported £53k-per-week deal would be cheaper than a deal for Gallagher too, with the latter on £50k per week at Chelsea and likely to ask for a significant bump in those wages to leave his boyhood club. Could this summer finally see Emery reunited with the midfielder?