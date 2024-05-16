Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has already begun personally approaching potential new signings this summer, it has emerged, with one midfielder top of the list.

Aston Villa eyeing strong finish

With Champions League football already secured, Villa will be looking to sign off a memorable season with three points, but face one of the Premier League's most in-form sides in the shape of Crystal Palace in south London on the final day of the season.

Emery's side are visibly shattered, and struggled against Liverpool before Jhon Duran struck twice in succession to rescue a draw. They will be asked for one more push to end the season on a high though, though it is likely to have an end of season feel to it with both sides having nothing to play for.

Indeed, attentions have already begun turning towards the summer transfer window and potential new arrivals, with a whole host of names having been linked with a move to Villa Park, and the bonus of playing in the Champions League under serial winner Emery likely a strong pull.

The Spaniard is thought to have personally convined Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso to make a free agent switch to the Midlands already, and it seems his work has not stopped there.

Emery phones new transfer target

Now, reports claim that the boss has also personally phoned a midfield transfer target as he looks to act fast to strengthen his squad this summer. The Villans confirmed their first departure of the summer earlier in the week, with Morgan Sanson returning to France after a successful loan spell, so a midfielder is on their agenda this summer.

And various reports claim that the Midlands outfit are in "pole position" to sign PSG and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler this summer, with discussions between the club and Soler already underway.

Soler still has three years left to run on his £80,000 a week contract at the Parc des Princes, but seems certain to leave the club ahead of the new season following a campaign in which he appeared just 23 times in Ligue 1, and started only 11 of those, racking up just shy of 1000 minutes (only 20 more than Morgan Rogers has managed for Villa since his January arrival).

Carlos Soler in 23/24 (via FBref) Appearances 27 Starts 13 Goals 1 Assists 4 Key passes per 90 1.53 Shot creating actions per 90 2.79

As per reports in Spain (via Sport Witness), Villa lead the charge for his services and Emery "has called" the midfielder "to invite him to join him at Aston Villa", while the Villa boss and Monchi are "accelerating" their pursuit to ensure that they ward off interest from several La Liga clubs.

The make-up of any deal is yet to be clarified, and it is added that "there is no concrete effort to negotiate a transfer or loan" right now, with Emery's call largely to "test the waters".

There is also another hurdle that Villa would have to overcome, with Soler preferring a return to Spain if the opportunity arises, meaning that Villa may have to strike fast before other offers are forthcoming.