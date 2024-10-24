Unai Emery is pushing Aston Villa’s hierarchy to sign an impressive star who has a £66 million release clause, according to a new report from Spain. The Villans are enjoying an incredible start to the season as they look to challenge in the Premier League and the Champions League, but it looks as though Emery is still keen to improve his side once the New Year arrives.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands outfit were very busy during the summer, but given they want to continue competing on all fronts, Emery appears to be pushing the club’s management to be busy with arrivals when January arrives.

That is because Villa were linked with a move for Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford earlier this week, as he continues to impress in the league and gain admirers. Villa are not the only team chasing the forward, as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are also keen on the versatile forward.

But Mbeumo isn’t the only forward player that is being pursued by Villa, as they have submitted a 15 million euros bid (£12.5 million) for Ferran Torres of Barcelona. Emery is looking to improve his forward line and has identified Torres as an option, but Barça will only consider selling Torres should a transfer fee of £21 million be reached, despite the fact that he isn't considered a priority under Hansi Flick's tactical setup.

Now a new name has emerged on the radar at Villa Park, but this time it is someone who can improve their midfield.

Unai Emery pushing Villa to sign £66 million star

According to reports from Spain relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are interested in signing Oihan Sancet of Athletic Club at Emery's request. The Spanish midfielder started in CA Osasuna’s academy and then joined Bilbao’s youth team in 2015, and has since established himself in the first team.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Bilbao in recent seasons, contributing in both goals and assists. Now, his form of five goals in nine appearances in all competitions has caught the eye of Emery.

The report states that Sancet’s qualities and his eye for goal has “captivated” the Villa boss. Therefore, Villa are looking to sign the midfielder in next summer’s transfer window, but a deal looks to be very “complex” to complete. This is because Sancet is under contract with the Basque side until the summer of 2032, meaning he has another eight years on his deal, and he has a release clause of 80 million euros, which is roughly £66 million.

Oihan Sancet's Athletic Club stats Apps 166 Minutes played 9,619 Goals 30 Assists 15

Bilbao are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a possible exit for the midfielder, as they don’t sell players they want to keep unless their release clauses are met. Therefore, that means Villa and its hierarchy will need to fork up serious money if Emery really wants Sancet in his team next season.