A reunion with one of Unai Emery's former players is "on the cards" as Aston Villa target a £25 million defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Before Emery puts his full focus on 2024/25 preparations after an outstanding season, the Spaniard is first looking to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football for next term.

Emery's side have been one of the Premier League's surprise packages this season, impressing on-lookers with their displays as they attempt to seal a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition for the next full campaign.

Villa are currently ahead of Tottenham by three points in the race for fourth, holding all the cards with Champions League qualification in their hands, but Spurs have a game in hand and there isn't much separating them in terms of goal difference.

Villa's remaining league games Date Bournemouth (home) Tomorrow Chelsea (home) April 27th Brighton (away) May 4th Liverpool (home) May 13th Crystal Palace (away) May 19th

While Villa have mathematical control as things stand, coming after a fantastic 2-0 win away to title-chasing Arsenal last weekend, they'll need to be near-perfect from here on in as we approach the final few games of the season.

NSWE and club chiefs, meanwhile, plan to bolster Emery's ranks behind the scenes. It is believed Villa are keen to sign a new defender in the summer, and this has led them to identify targets both abroad and closer to home.

According to a report by TEAMtalk this week, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is a player of real interest.

Arsenal targeting Tierney with Emery reunion "on the cards"

As per their information, Villa are targeting Tierney ahead of the summer as they chase new full-back options. The £25 million Scotland international, who was actually signed by Emery during his stint as Arsenal boss, is currently out on loan at Real Sociedad.

He's made 15 La Liga appearances during his time in Spain, with 11 of them being full starts, and this has apparently done enough to entice Villa. Indeed, an Emery reunion is said to be "on the cards" for next season.

While no longer a key player at the Emirates, Tierney has been praised in recent years, with Ashley Cole calling him a "leader".

"He has been solid," Cole told Sky Sports (via Metro) in 2021.

"I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team.

"There were those questions marks over him and his ability to come from Scottish football and adapt to the Premier League. But I think he’s adapted very well.

"He’s got those leadership qualities which are needed along with the younger players in there. When he doesn’t play they miss him on he left. for me, he can defend which is a plus."