Liverpool have been urged by one journalist to capitalise on their transfer advantage and sign a transformative player this summer.

FSG laying groundwork for post-Klopp era

Liverpool are braced for major change this summer, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club and Mohamed Salah entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Currently challenging for the Premier League and Europa League titles, the Reds will be looking for a smooth transition away from the German, while also hoping to bolster a squad that has been ravaged by injuries this season.

They have been linked with a midfielder for much of the campaign, despite signing four last summer, and it appears that there could be major change in that department again ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Dean Jones wowed by midfield target

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners has enjoyed an excellent campaign to date, with 10 goals and 3 assists to his name in 25 Serie A outings, but clearly wants to seek out pastures new. Koopmeiners has already issued a come and get me plea to clubs around Europe this summer, explaining last week that he wanted out of Italy this summer.

"Last year there was concrete interest from Napoli. However, in the end the two clubs did not find an agreement. I told Atalanta that in the coming summer I want to leave," the 26 year-old told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

Liverpool have emerged as the clear frontrunner and FSG are even said to be ready to bid for the versatile midfielder, leading journalist Dean Jones to heap praise on the player and how he would perform in England.

“Teun Koopmeiners would be an unbelievable addition to the Premier League", he explained. "There is long-standing interest in him from Newcastle. While that evaporated, the club now really gaining traction with a move for him are Liverpool.

“I do think there is a slot there at Liverpool that they might look towards filling and if they got Koopmeiners, their potential would be pretty devastating."

Teun Koopmeiners vs Liverpool midfielders in domestic leagues 23/24 Teun Koopmeiners Alexis MacAllister Dominik Szoboszlai Curtis Jones Ryan Gravenberch Appearances 25 23 23 17 19 Goals and Assists 13 7 5 2 0 Pass accuracy 77.3% 86.5% 82.8% 90.4% 82% Tackles and interceptions (per 90) 1.72 4.53 2.08 2.55 3.3 Shots on target (per 90) 0.56 0.25 0.57 0.38 0.64

“The fact he is adding fuel to the fire now by talking about life in England definitely suggests he is becoming open to the move, and that might be in mind with the fact Atalanta have not quite kicked on at the top end of the table this season”, he added.

With Thiago Alcantara out of contract this summer, a move for Koopmeiners may prove the perfect replacement. However, the €60m asking price may prove something of a stumbling block for any move for the Dutchman, and there is also no clear Jurgen Klopp replacement yet, meaning that any deal may well have to wait until later in the transfer window.