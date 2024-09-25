As they continue their unbeaten start on the pitch, Celtic have reportedly started plotting a move to seal a future star after sending their chief scout to watch him in action recently.

Celtic transfer news

How the Bhoys go about improving their current side is a difficult but positive conundrum to crack thanks to their flawless start to the current campaign. Even in the Champions League, the Bhoys remained unfazed, smashing Slovan Bratislava 5-1 to open their European season in style.

Meanwhile, in the Scottish Premiership, the champions remain on course to retain after creating a five-point gap on Old Firm rivals Rangers and instead going head-to-head with new challengers Aberdeen.

With that said, the focus for Celtic should be on the future and ensuring that they only extend their dominance rather than eventually lose out to those around Scotland. And if recent rumours are anything to go by, they intend to do exactly that in the January transfer window.

According to Fotbolldirekt - a media outlet based in Sweden - via Sport Witness, Celtic are beginning to plot a move to sign Bazoumana Toure from Hammarby IF.

The media there expect a big development to take place soon with Celtic positioning themselves to sign the 18-year-old winger after sending chief scout Joe Lefevre to watch him in action.

Given that Eintracht Frankfurt, Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica are all also reportedly interested in Toure, Celtic will undoubtedly have to act fast if they want to secure his signature in a deal that would have to meet Hammerby's reported €10m (£8m) price tag. A player with plenty of potential, Toure would be joining the Scottish champions at the perfect time, as they go for yet another title.

"Superb" Toure is one for the future

At 18 years old, Toure is already making his mark at Hammerby, with six goals and three assists in just 16 appearances last season. It's no real surprise that he has attracted such high interest from all around Europe and the Bhoys will simply be hoping to see their sales pitch convince the youngster that Celtic Park is the place to be.

Earning plenty of praise during his recent rise, Toure was dubbed "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

What is interesting to note is that he can also play on both wings to hand Brendan Rodgers a versatile option within his frontline, should Celtic complete their move in 2025. With years to reach his best form too, the Ivory Coast youngster could quickly turn into an excellent coup.