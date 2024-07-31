CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Johnson has shared an update after alleged Arsenal talks to sign a £147,000-per-week star for Mikel Arteta.

Edu and Arteta target new midfielder for Arsenal

After sealing a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, which has now been officially announced, attention turns to other areas of the squad which Edu Gaspar will look to strengthen before deadline day next month.

It is rumoured that a new midfielder is one of the signings which Arsenal could make in the coming weeks, with uncertainty surrounding Thomas Partey and his future at the Emirates Stadium as he enters the final 10 months of his contract.

Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as one option, but the Gunners face stiff competition from Barcelona for his services. Indeed, Barca have made Merino a priority target, even if the north Londoners are seen by some media outlets as current favourites (Mundo Deportivo).

If a deal cannot be done for the 28-year-old, who starred for Spain at Euro 2024, perhaps a good alternative could be his international teammate Fabian Ruiz.

The Paris-Saint Germain star also turned heads at the Euros, scoring two goals and assisting two others in six appearances for the eventual champions, and he's been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes recently.

Some very recent reports have even stated that Arsenal have held talks with PSG over signing Ruiz, who is on a reported wage of around £147,000-per-week. Despite the 28-year-old's showings in Germany at the Euros, he didn't exactly set the world alight under Luis Enrique at club level last season, making just 21 Ligue 1 appearances.

Following Arsenal's links and rumoured talks to sign Ruiz, French football expert and CBS Sports correspondent Johnson has shared an update. Johnson says Arsenal have sat up and taken notice of Ruiz after his impressive Euros displays, but there is no pressing need for PSG to sell the midfielder as things stand.

"I think his situation is an interesting one to watch this summer," said Johnson to CaughtOffside.

"He obviously had a really good tournament with Spain at Euro 2024 and ended up with a winners’ medal, while he’s also generally been considered an important player by Luis Enrique at PSG.

“In terms of what happens next, and in terms of the interest from Arsenal and other clubs who’ve sat up and taken notice after his very convincing performances with Spain. I think a move would depend on what kind of offer is put on the table to PSG.

Ruiz vs Smith Rowe Stats per 90 Ruiz Emile Smith Rowe Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.25 0.56 Actual Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.40 0.19 Progressive Passes 6.24 6.36 Shots on Target 0.40 1.30 Passing Accuracy 89.3% 88.1% Passes into the Final Third 4.90 3.86 Key Passes 1.44 1.36 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.29 2.95 Crosses into the Penalty Area 0.25 0.00 Live Passes 62.0 55.9 Completed Through Balls 0.25 0.00 Tackles Won 1.33 0.74 Blocks 0.89 0.68 Clearances 1.24 0.23 Successful Take-Ons 1.19 0.68 Carries 59.6 42.0 Ball Recoveries 6.34 5.00 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

“We know Joao Neves is expected to come in shortly, while Renato Sanches will most likely be moving out, and Xavi Simons’ future also seems to lie at least for the coming season in Leipzig, though we’ll see what happens long-term with that. PSG will probably wait and see if there is any offer put forward to the club and then move from there, but I don’t think there’s any real pressure to move Ruiz on.

“There might have been a time about a year ago, before Enrique came in, when it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Ruiz would be a long-term fixture at PSG, but now I think his recent improvement in form and the fact that young players like Moscardo and Neves might need a bit of time to bed in might mean there is a need for someone like Ruiz.

"Let’s see what kind of offers arrive, if any, but I wouldn’t expect a concentrated effort to push Ruiz towards the Parc des Princes exit.”