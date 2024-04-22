A fresh update has emerged from the camp of Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez after reports that Arsenal had bid for his services over the weekend.

Arsenal back on track against Wolves

After a pair of damaging results saw Arsenal lose control of the Premier League title race and drop out of Europe at the quarter-final stages, Mikel Arteta's side got back to winning ways courtesy of a 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

It is a result that lifts them back to the top of the Premier League as things stand, with Liverpool behind them on goal difference and Manchester City trailing by a point but with a game in hand on both clubs.

The Gunners face Chelsea next at the Emirates Stadium before a trip across north London to take on Tottenham over the weekend, with the Gunners likely needing to take three points from both London derbies to still be in consideration for the title come the end of the weekend.

There are still areas of improvement needed though, with Arteta's side clearly still lacking a spark in central midfield and also a reliable goalscoring striker. As it stands, only Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have reached double figures this season for goals, with no one breaching the 20 goal mark yet.

Arsenal's top goalscorers Player Goals 23/24 Bukayo Saka 18 Leandro Trossard 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Kai Havertz 10 Gabriel Jesus 8 Gabriel Martinelli 8

Despite being the highest scorers in the competition, there is a feeling that Arsenal need more, and they have been credited with an interest in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexican has enjoyed a fine campaign to date, scoring 24 times and grabbing 7 assists in 40 outings for his side in all competitions. On Friday, it was reported that Arsenal were one of many sides pushing to sign the 23-year-old, and there were even rumours that Arsenal had made a bid for his services.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the status of Arsenal's interest in the £29k-a-week Gimenez, and it appears to be just that for now. As per Mexican outlet Azteca Deportes [Via Sport Witness], an "internal Feyenoord source" has relayed to them that no bid has been forthcoming from any party, with the Gunners part of a trio of sides keen on signing Gimenez.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also keeping a close eye, but again have not made an offer and there has been "no formal approach" for the striker from any of the three clubs in question.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal's interest firms up into something more serious in the coming weeks and months, but he would certainly solve a problem the Gunners seem to have in central areas, and is reportedly available at a bargain price of just £40m this summer, which would allow plenty of scope to rebuild the squad elsewhere too.