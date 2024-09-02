Leandro Trossard's feelings have been made clear after Arsenal received an 11th hour bid for one of their stars as Saudi Arabia look to snap up the Gunner before their transfer window closes.

Arsenal's transfer window over

With the Premier League transfer window having closed on August 30th, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta were active right until the end, submitting a "deal sheet" to get a loan move for Chelsea's Raheem Sterling over the line.

The 29-year-old, who had been publicly made into an outcast by Blues boss Enzo Maresca, will spend the season in north London, though there is no option or obligation to buy the England international, and it is believed that the deal has been struck on very favourable terms for the Gunners.

Sterling's arrival follows those of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino from Bologna and Real Sociedad respectively, while the club also signed David Raya permanently after he won the golden glove at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Al-Ittihad make bid for Arsenal's Trossard

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Saudi side Al-Ittihad have tabled a bid for Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard, who started the 1-1 draw with Brighton. It is claimed that the offer sits at around 35m euros (£29.5m), and comes in the final hours of the Saudi transfer window, which slams shut on September 2nd.

Al-Ittihad remain on the hunt for a left-winger to complete their high-profile frontline, which includes Karim Benzema and saw them sign Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa this summer.

Trossard, who scored the opening goal against Aston Villa as Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win at Villa Park, is down to the final two years of his £90,000 a week deal at the Emirates Stadium, but has offered no indication that he is keen to leave the club in the immediate future and has featured in all three games so far this season.

In fact, the bid has already been rejected, with CBS journalist James Benge revealing that the Gunners "swiftly dismissed interest", adding that the Belgian international is "not for sale at any price".

Interestingly, it is also claimed that "a source close to the player indicates that he has no desire to leave the Premier League for Saudi Arabia", which could also scupper any potential future move with Trossard down to the final two years of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old joined the Gunners from the Seagulls 18 months ago, and has been a success in north London.

Though often used from the substitutes bench, he is seen as a key squad player, making 46 appearances across all competitions last season and finding the net 17 times.

Leandro Trossard in 2023-24 Appearances 46 Starts 25 Goals 17 Assists 119

Indeed, Mikel Arteta hailed him as a "little magician" towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Speaking after a win against Wolves in April, Arteta explained: “He is a little magician. He is a big threat. So composed, so cool.”

Given that Arsenal already considered themselves light in attack before the end of the transfer window, and only succeeded in bringing Sterling to the club and letting Reiss Nelson leave, the bid always seemed extremely unlikely to be accepted by the Gunners since they cannot sign a replacement until their transfer window opens on January 1st.