Journalist Christian Falk has provided a significant update regarding Manchester United's interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund has had an up-and-down first season in a Red Devils shirt, showing clear signs of vast potential but also still looking like a raw young player who shouldn't be leading the line every week in the Premier League.

For that reason, it could be that United target another striker once the summer transfer window opens, in order to ease the burden on the Norwegian, who has scored 15 goals in 41 appearances to date.

Sesko has emerged as a strong choice to head to the Red Devils in the coming months, being linked with a move to United and being considered one of Europe's most impressive young attackers currently.

The 20-year-old's agent has even been seen at Old Trafford recently, and the constant rumours suggest that he is a genuine target this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk claimed that Manchester United are on the chase for Sesko, despite his release clause increasing, revealing it is the Red Devils and Arsenal who are "particularly interested":

"Benjamin Sesko is the hottest Bundesliga stock in England at the moment. Arsenal FC and Manchester United are particularly interested in the striker. In Leipzig they say: Sesko is physically even stronger than Erling Haaland (Manchester City). Both strikers were trained at Red Bull Salzburg. Like Haaland, Sesko also demanded an exit clause for a move to the Bundesliga.

"This clause amounted to €50m. But due to his strong performances and many appearances, the clause has now been increased to €75m for this summer. Arsenal and United now know what they have to put on the table for Sesko. Sesko’s advisor has already appeared in the stands at a United game. That’s part of his game. He has also had his picture taken in the stands at an AC Milan game. Milan are also interested in Sesko."

Sesko should be seen as a leading option to add to United's attack in the summer window, and while he is also young like Hojlund, having both in the squad would allow them to take the pressure off each other, as well as provide healthy competition for one another.

The Slovenia international has so much potential as a player - Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell has heaped praise on him: "Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player. He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."

Sesko vs. Hojlund in the league this season Sesko Hojlund Appearances 30 29 Starts 16 25 Goals 13 9 Assists 2 2 Shots per game 1.5 1.3 Key passes per game 0.4 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.5

At 21 and 20 years of age respectively, Hojlund and Sesko could represent the long-term future of United's attack, and while both are still learning as players, the thought of having them both as options is a mouthwatering prospect.