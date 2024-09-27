A significant update has emerged regarding Sean Dyche's future as Everton manager, with the date of his possible sacking revealed.

Dyche under huge pressure at Everton

Dyche has been in charge at Goodison Park since January 2023, and while he deserves credit for ensuring the Blues haven't suffered relegation from the Premier League, he is now under real pressure to keep his job.

Everton have only accumulated one point from their opening five league games in 2024/25 to date, coming away to Leicester City last weekend, and failure to win at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon would see more fans lose patience with the manager.

With the pressure building on Dyche all the time, it is only natural that potential successors are now emerging to come in and replace him, including ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. The Italian resigned as head coach of Lazio back in March and could be an intriguing appointment by incoming owners The Friedkin Group, who will know him well from their experience in Serie A with Roma.

Graham Potter has also been mentioned as an option, as he still looks for a new job, while current stand-in England boss Lee Carsley has been linked with the Everton job too. It remains to be seen if he could be given the Three Lions role full-time, however, having impressed in charge to date.

According to a significant update from The Boot Room, Dyche could be sacked as Everton boss before October's international break, with the Englishman very much in last chance territory, which would mean ending his reign on approximately Monday October 7th.

The report states that he "has been the subject of a vote of confidence but sources believe that he will be lucky to be still in charge" by the time the Blues' international players return from representing their countries.

This seems a fair situation, in truth, with Dyche just about having enough credit in the bank to remain in charge for the time being, but rightly finding himself under lots of scrutiny. Performances and results have been nowhere near good enough so far this season, and blowing 2-0 leads in back-to-back games at home to Bournemouth and away to Aston Villa suggests there is a weak mentality on show, which starts with the manager at any club.

Dyche feels like he is hanging by a thread at this point, and he will know how vital getting at least a draw against Palace this weekend is. The Eagles aren't exactly flying themselves, having been outplayed by Manchester United in their 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last Saturday, so this should be seen as a good chance to get points on the board.

Then comes the visit of Newcastle United on October 5th, prior to the internationals, so Dyche essentially has these two matches to save his job, if the update is to be believed.

Goodison needs to be at its rocking best on both occasions, getting Everton out of the mire and also giving their current boss more time to prove himself.