A key update has emerged regarding Celtic signing an attacking "jewel" in the current transfer window, with Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph sharing the news.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops were reportedly in talks to complete the signing of Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho on Saturday, with the Nigerian keen on a move away from the La Liga side. Brendan Rodgers worked alongside him during their time at Leicester City, and he could help fill the attacking void left by Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic are also believed to be eyeing up a last-gasp move for Slovan Bratislava forward David Strelec, with attacking reinforcements seemingly the order of the day at Parkhead. He has scored 10 goals in 11 league starts this season, as well as netting twice in the Champions League.

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has been mentioned as a transfer target for the Hoops, too, with Alex Valle moving back to Barcelona earlier this week.

Whether the Red Devils would be willing to sell remains to be seen, especially given Luke Shaw's injury woes, but it would be a real signing of intent by Celtic, ahead of their Champions League playoff clash with Bayern Munich later this month. Now, another transfer claim has dropped regarding a fellow target.

Writing on X on Saturday, Joseph reported that Celtic's talks with Brondby over the signing of Mathias Kvistgaarden have "broken down", with a move for the £10m-rated attacker seemingly off:

This is a disappointing update for Hoops supporters, considering what a strong addition Kvistgaarden could be, not only in terms of the present, but also the long-term future.

The 22-year-old has found the net 10 times in only 12 starts in the Danish Super Liga this season, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "jewel" of a footballer.

Hopefully, there is still the potential for Celtic to sign Kvistgaarden in the summer, even if he doesn't move to Parkhead during the current window, but the fact that Joseph points out that other targets are now being looked at suggests that may not happen.

It's now a case of frantically signing an alternative before Monday's deadline, but the Hoops must make sure they don't panic buy, bringing in the wrong player in the process.