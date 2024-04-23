Another significant report has emerged regarding the potential takeover of Everton Football Club on Monday, with yet more concerning news coming the club's way.

Everton off-field latest

On the pitch, Sean Dyche's side picked up a welcome 2-0 victory at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, acting as a huge shot in the arm in the Premier League relegation battle. It was a massive step in the right direction, not to mention a welcome boost during a season that has seen so many obstacles to overcome.

Away from the action, Everton have had to deal with points deductions drama, initially seeing 10 points taken away, only to see that amount drop to six. Since then, another two points have been lopped off their tally in the league, although they are appealing that decision with the hope it will be reduced or erased.

If that wasn't bad enough, the ongoing saga surrounding 777 Partners' purchase of the Blues has also acted as an unwelcome distraction to on-field matters, with Everton's proposed next owners continually seeing their credentials called into doubt.

While the majority of supporters want to see Farhad Moshiri leave as the current owner, it would also be foolish to accept whichever buyer comes along. The longer the situation surrounding 777 Partners goes on, the more of a concern it feels, and a new update will do little to change that feeling.

Fresh Everton takeover blow

Taking to X on Monday, journalist David Hellier admitted that the takeover of Everton is in danger of falling through, with Deliotte struggling to find new financial backers: "The latest on Everton's 777 deal: Everton FC’s main financial adviser is scrambling to find new backers to save a takeover of the club by US investment firm 777 Partners amid fears that the deal could collapse, sources say."

In his article for Bloomberg, Hellier says that "Deloitte has been seeking fresh funding from sports-focused investors and lenders to get 777’s deal over the line", adding that behind scenes sources believe the "current preference is to attract a partner for 777 instead of getting an entirely different bidder".

This really does sum up Everton this season, with so little to shout about even when a positive result is picked up in the Premier League. It feels like one negative after another for anyone associated with the club, and at this point, many may simply wish to see the back of 777.

Even if their takeover does go through, there have been too many worrying updates regarding them to instill genuine confidence in the fanbase, but then there is the issue of having to go all the way back to square one if a different buyer is found.

One day, the hope is that all these points deduction and takeover issues will have blown over, with Everton in a shiny new stadium and still in the Premier League, but for now, that still feels a long way off.