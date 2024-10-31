Nine points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership having just suffered defeat against the latter, under pressure Rangers boss Philippe Clement could yet receive a much-needed boost ahead of a must-win game against Motherwell this weekend.

Rangers injury news

The Gers looked like a side full of promise at times last season as Clement took Celtic all the way in the title race. After a summer exodus of players, however, they've struggled to find their feet and are now in danger of falling to third and sitting beyond their Old Firm rivals entirely in the Scottish Premiership. Emerging in their place has been Aberdeen, who have matched Celtic all the way so far this season and sent a damning statement with victory over Rangers in midweek.

With recent reports suggesting that Clement's job is becoming less and less secure and fans beginning to turn on the Belgian, this weekend's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Motherwell certainly has added importance, which makes the potential return of one star an even greater relief.

As confirmed by Clement, Vaclav Cerny could make his return against Motherwell after missing the Aberdeen defeat through injury this week. The winger has been the man in form for the Gers and could yet be the player who saves Clement's job, having scored three goals in his last two appearances for the Scottish giants and six goals in 15 games in all competitions so far this season.

Clement confirmed the news, telling reporters via Football Scotland: "Yeah, he has a small injury. Nothing very serious, but the medical staff said he was not able to play today. It was not possible.

"We tried everything to get him fit, but it was a really short time after the last game [vs St Mirren] towards this game. Unluckily it was not possible. He has been very important in the last four games with five goals, but also [with his] effort for the team.

"It's normal - he played with the national team also, he's played a lot of games - so it is normal that they get a niggle in between and they will miss some things. Of course, you don't want it in a game of this magnitude."

"Experienced" Cerny more important than ever for Clement

Getting Cerny back into his side could be the difference between Clement maintaining his role at Rangers or heading for the Ibrox exit door this weekend. The winger has been the man of the moment and was sorely missed in a vital clash against Aberdeen. In the mood for goals as of late, Cerny must now repeat that form yet again to return Rangers to winning ways and ease the pressure on his manager.

Describing Cerny as "experienced" earlier this season, Clement will be well aware of just how important the Wolfsburg man has quickly become in Scotland and will know that his return could prove to be the key to unlocking a place in the Scottish League Cup final.