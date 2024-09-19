Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has endured a difficult start to life in Norfolk, with one win in five Championship matches and several of his key players being sold during the summer transfer window.

The Danish boss lost Adam Idah, Abu Kamara, Jonathan Rowe, and Gabriel Sara in August, with the sale of the Brazilian midfielder, arguably, the biggest blow.

In the 2023/24 campaign, the former São Paulo man produced 13 goals and 12 assists in 46 outings in the second tier during the regular season under David Wagner. Galatasaray then swooped in to secure his services for a fee of £20m, which could rise to £22.5m including add-ons.

Norwich do, however, have an asset at the club who is reportedly worth even more than Sara, as his value has soared over the last three seasons.

How much Norwich paid for Josh Sargent

Back in the summer of 2021, as the Canaries prepared for a season in the Premier League, Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber snapped up USA international Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen.

The club reportedly splashed out a fee of £8m to sign the 2. Bundesliga centre-forward, who had just been relegated from the top-flight in Germany, and he endured a rough debut year in England.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League, Dean Smith replaced Farke at the helm, and Sargent only scored two goals in 26 appearances, both of which came against Watford in the same game.

That relegation to the Championship was a blessing in disguise for the American striker, however, as he has thrived in the second tier with the Yellows.

Josh Sargent's current market value

It was reported during the summer transfer window that Norwich were looking for a staggering fee of £30m for their star striker, which means that his value has soared by a whopping £22m since the summer of 2021.

The right-footed marksman racked up 13 goals and two assists in 40 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, under Smith and David

Wagner, but only featured as a striker on 19 occasions - often deployed on the wing or in an attacking midfield role instead.

Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, though, Sargent has exclusively operated through the middle as a centre-forward, and his record in front of goal reflects that.

Josh Sargent 23/24 Championship 24/25 Championship Appearances 26 5 xG 12.07 1.90 Goals 16 2 Assists 2 1 Big chances created 3 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old striker has fired in 18 goals in his last 31 appearances in the Championship for Norwich, from an xG of just 13.97.

These statistics show that Sargent has been a reliable source of goals for the Canaries in the second tier, and his return of 18 goals from 13.97 xG shows that he ruthlessly puts away the chances that come his way.

His terrific goalscoring record may be why the club value him at a staggering £30m, more than the £22.5m they raked in for Sara, and shows that Farke and Webber hit the jackpot when they landed him for just £8m in the summer of 2021.