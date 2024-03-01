Glasgow Rangers have recorded 11 victories in a row and are at the summit of the Premiership table as March begins.

Add in a League Cup triumph along with a clash against Benfica in the last 16 of the Europa League to come next week, and It's safe to say Philippe Clement has transformed the Gers from the doldrums under Michael Beale to potentially winning a treble.

The Belgian has done this while inheriting a squad which had been built by the Englishman during the summer, while several big-money signings had failed to prove their worth during the opening couple of months of the new campaign.

It all seems to be coming together nicely just as the season is reaching its climax and another trophy or two will endear Clement even further to the Ibrox faithful.

The summer transfer window will be the chance for him to enhance the quality of his squad along with getting rid of some deadwood and one player in particular may find himself surplus to requirements.

How much Ben Davies cost Rangers

Former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst faced a similar situation during the summer of 2022 after taking over the previous November.

Not only had he won the Scottish Cup – the first time the Gers had claimed the trophy since 2009 – but the Dutchman led Rangers to the Europa League final, although it ended in heartbreak.

Rangers summer arrivals in 2022 Player Club signed from Rabbi Matondo Schalke 04 Ben Davies Liverpool Antonio Colak PAOK Ridvan Yilmaz Besiktas John Souttar Hearts Malik Tillman Bayern Munich Tom Lawrence Derby County Via Transfermarkt

The Ibrox side failed to retain their Premiership crown, however, and the main priority for the 2022/23 campaign was to win it back.

This saw the former Feyenoord boss splash money on the likes of Antonio Colak, Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo, while Ben Davies was also a big-money signing.

Indeed, the Gers paid Liverpool handsomely in order to secure his signature as a fee of £4m was agreed.

The Englishman failed to make an appearance for the Anfield side during his 18 months on Merseyside, but he did have plenty of Championship experience during spells with Preston North End and Sheffield United, indicating that his arrival could bolster the defence.

Nearly two years since his signing, Davies has failed to live up to that £4m transfer fee and his performances have seen his market value decrease rather rapidly during this time period.

Ben Davies’ market value at Rangers

According to Football Transfers, the centre-back is now currently valued at €1.7m (£1.4m) and the way things are going, this won't be increasing any time soon.

His valuation actually reached €5.2m (£4.4m) during the embryonic stages of his spell in Glasgow, yet this value plummeted fairly swiftly due to a series of poor displays.

The defender has played only 12 times this season under both Beale and Clement, while he is even valued less than Kieran Dowell, who has struggled to make a meaningful impact since moving to Rangers last summer.

Kieran Dowell’s market value at Rangers

The midfielder was signed on a pre-contact agreement prior to the end of the 2022/23 season and was paraded to the supporters during their final home match of the campaign against Hearts.

Dowell had played over 100 Championship matches during his career down south, scoring 26 goals and registering 12 assists, suggesting he could add something extra to the Gers attack.

Due to injury problems, however, the 26-year-old has failed to really demonstrate his true abilities on a consistent basis for the club.

The former Everton starlet has made just 12 appearances for the Ibrox side thus far, scoring three goals. He has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in a clash against Motherwell on Christmas Eve, netting a fine opening goal for the club.

Although he cost the Light Blues nothing, his market value currently sits at a respectable €2m (£1.7m) and if he can return to action sooner rather than later and contribute during the title run in, this could even increase slightly.

It shows that even someone who has not played often still has a higher value than that of Davies and these could perhaps be his final few months in Scotland.

Why Ben Davies’ market value has dropped

Despite splashing cash on the centre-back, Davies only started once for the club between his arrival and the start of October during his maiden season due to injury, and it meant Van Bronckhorst had to play youngster Leon King alongside Connor Goldson.

His performances in the Champions League were particularly dismal, as the Gers struggled against the elite. Davies not only ranked in a lowly 14th spot among his teammates for tackles per game (one), but he also ranked sixth for possession lost per game (10.3) along with averaging a Sofascore rating of just 6.23 for the games that he featured in.

It was not just Europe that he struggled in, however, as he failed to really hit the ground running once he recovered from his injury issues, despite featuring 38 times for the Gers that season.

Indeed, following a mistake against Celtic last April in what was effectively a title decider, former Ibrox frontman Kenny Miller dubbed Davies “poor” and it proved he had a long way to go in order to succeed north of the border.

The 6 foot 1 liability started every single Europa League fixture as the Gers topped their group, but he has played only six times outside that competition, and given the recent form of John Souttar, the defender has dropped down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old still has just over two years remaining on his current contract, yet this could suggest Clement may be able to sell him for a decent fee during the summer transfer window.

Whether they can recoup the majority of the £4m that was spent on him two years ago remains to be seen, but anything northwards of £2m would represent a decent piece of business by Clement, and it could give him some funds to strengthen his side.

Although Davies looked like he could turn out to be a solid investment, the truth is, his performances have failed to impress the Ibrox faithful and this could see him depart in the coming months.