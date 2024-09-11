The international break can either bring a player's form to a complete standstill or hand it another major boost ahead of their return to domestic action. For one Liverpool star, in particular, the latter has certainly been the case.

Liverpool's flying start under Arne Slot

The Reds couldn't have asked for a better start under new boss Arne Slot, who has the near-impossible task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The Dutchman is not attempting to simply replicate the Liverpool legend, however. He arrives his own man with his own techniques. Gone are the fist bumps, replaced instead by the more reserved thumbs up, job done attitude of Slot.

More classical than heavy metal thus far, Slot's side have been as stylish as the Premier League gets, winning three from three without conceding once in a run that includes a stunning 3-0 mauling of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Even without Klopp, things quite clearly haven't changed all too much when it comes to the modern history of that rivalry.

Alas, Old Trafford victory aside, what has been most impressive is how Slot has transformed Ryan Gravenberch into the defensive midfielder that he was craving at the heart of his Liverpool side. The Dutchman has stepped up for his club and more recently for his country to win over a harsh critic in Rafael van der Vaart.

Van der Vaart's praise for Gravenberch

As the Netherlands held Germany to an entertaining 2-2 draw courtesy of goals from Denzel Dumfries and Tijjani Reijnders, it was one particular pass from Gravenberch that caught the eye of Van der Vaart. The Liverpool man unleashed a stunning half-volleyed pass into the path of Xavi Simons, who failed to convert to hand his teammate what would have been the ultimate assist.

Earning the praise of Van der Vaart, the former Tottenham Hotspur star said via The European Lad: "That pass by Ryan Gravenberch. I actually wanted to go home after he gave that pass because it ain't going to get any more beautiful than that."

The former Bayern Munich man may have finally discovered his best form after a difficult few seasons, and that could leave Ronald Koeman with no choice but to hand him a permanent place in his Dutch side. Of course, the ex-Everton boss didn't hand Gravenberch a single minute at Euro 2024 in a move that he may now be regretting.

The task for Gravenberch is now to pick up where he left off for Liverpool. As things stand, he's set to save the Reds from spending what could likely be over £50m on a defensive midfield solution by handing Slot the perfect option. With Nottingham Forest up next, Liverpool, Slot and Gravenberch have the chance to make it four from four in the Premier League.