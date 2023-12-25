Few Liverpool supporters would argue against the 2022/23 campaign marked the nadir of Jurgen Klopp's illustrious reign at Anfield, with the German manager failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in a full season.

But with the current campaign restoring both Liverpool's verve and credentials as challengers for silverware, there has been much to rejoice over since the starting line was crossed back in August.

Considering this, Football FanCast has perused the narrative of the term thus far and put together a comprehensive list of Liverpool's player ratings. All ratings are out of 10 and feature players to have made more than five starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

9/10: Now, it's a bold claim considering some of the efforts from Liverpool's starring outfield members, but Alisson Becker might just take the spot as Klopp's best player of the campaign.

Seemingly indomitable with his odd-defying saves, commanding presence and silky distribution, the Reds probably wouldn't find themselves in title contention if not for his machine-like motions between the sticks.

Caoimhin Kelleher

6/10: Caoimhin Kelleher has made ten appearances this season and while Alisson's presence has been missed when the Irishman is provided a starting berth, he is a competent back-up keeper and does his job for the Reds.

Full-backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold

8/10: Simply sublime across recent weeks, and were it not for a shaky start to the campaign then Trent Alexander-Arnold's rating would be higher; the influential, role-reshaping creator has posted two goals and seven assists so far in 2023/24, and the best is surely still to come...

Joe Gomez

7/10: Recently, Joe Gomez appears to have decided that he is going to score a goal in professional football and there is nothing that anyone can do about it.

He's not perfect, but the 26-year-old is enjoying a "renaissance" - as said by writer Joel Rabinowitz - after an abject year, and often provides stability at right-back that allows Alexander-Arnold to foray forward and wreak havoc.

Andrew Robertson

7/10: Andy Robertson remains sidelined after injuring his shoulder on international duty with Scotland in October, but he impressed across his first eight Premier League fixtures of the term, scoring a crucial goal at Molineux, completing 87% of his passes and averaging 2.6 key passes and 7.1 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

Kostas Tsimikas

5/10: Handed an opportunity for a starring role following Robertson's setback, Kostas Tsimikas, aged 27, has ebbed and flowed from form, however, he has chalked up three assists from eight starts in the English top-flight.

One of the worst regular performers this season, noted for an "abysmal" display in the Europa League by one podcaster.

Centre-backs

Virgil van Dijk

8.5/10: Virgil van Dijk has been a veritable wall in front of Alisson's goal this season, eradicating the concerns that his struggles last season bred with sustained performances of world-class distinction.

In the Premier League, as per Sofascore, he has scored one goal, supplied two assists and kept five clean sheets from 15 matches, completing 90% of his passes, making a key pass every other game, averaging 1.5 tackles and interceptions, 4.8 ball recoveries and 4.7 clearances per outing and winning 77% of his duels. Imperious.

He was sent off against Newcastle United in the early stages however, and for this reason, he's a smidge behind his shot-stopper in the ratings.

Joel Matip

7.5/10: One of the more poignant tales of the campaign, long-time servant Joel Matip's season ended in crushing circumstances after rupturing his ACL against Fulham earlier in December; he's out of contract in June. He'd been excellent to that point, and if this is it for his Anfield career, what a ride it's been...

Ibrahima Konate

7/10: Ibrahima Konate had not been starting regularly in the Premier League before Matip's injury, but he has started four of the past five Premier League matches and will hope to sustain his fitness over the coming months, particularly impressing against Arsenal last time out.

Jarell Quansah

8/10: Perhaps a slightly generous rating, but I doubt many will dispute it. Bursting onto the scene this season, 20-year-old Jarell Quansah is the real deal and looks every bit the commanding and controlled centre-half to perform for Liverpool over the coming years.

Midfielders

Dominik Szoboszlai

7.5/10: Should Dominik Szoboszlai's rating be higher? Perhaps, but the Hungary captain has plateaued across recent weeks and will need to ramp it up a gear to return to that early-season form that tantalised greatness on Merseyside.

Alexis Mac Allister

7.5/10: Alexis Mac Allister has divided opinion since his £35m summer transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion, though this is largely because he has been forced into a deeper-lying role than he might have liked.

Nonetheless, the 2022 World Cup winner has proved to be an excellent signing, with his dynamism and energy in the centre invaluable in reviving the squad. Also scored an absolute worldie against Fulham.

Ryan Gravenberch

6.5/10: Ryan Gravenberch has demonstrated flashes of brilliance since joining in the summer but still needs plenty of refinement to cement a prominent spot in Klopp's Liverpool team.

Wataru Endo

7/10: Signed as a stop-gap option after Liverpool missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Wataru Endo, aged 30, has been solid if unspectacular, lacking a bit in physicality and command but working tirelessly and popping up with some big moments.

Curtis Jones

7/10: Underrated and underappreciated by some, Curtis Jones is a “truly special” - as has been said by one analyst - midfielder with a complete technicality to rival many more salient names floating around the European scene. He'll want to start receiving more starting appearances.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 5% for assists per 90. That says it all.

Harvey Elliott

8/10: Like Jones, Harvey Elliott is desperate to rise up the pecking order, but the 20-year-old need only have faith in his prodigious qualities and bide his time.

Fleet-footed, graceful and brimming with guile, the England U21 star has been mesmerising most of the time he's been on the pitch, and his last-gasp winner against Crystal Palace earlier in December could be crucial in the gripping title battle.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah

9/10: Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is comfortably one of the greatest forwards in Premier League history and continues to prove his odd-defying brilliance this season. Need more be said?

Mohamed Salah: 23/24 Stats Games Goals Assists Premier League 18 12 7 Europa League 5 3 1 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 Total 25 16 8 *Sourced via Transfermarkt

Darwin Nunez

7/10: This was a strenuous rating to decide upon. Darwin Nunez is a fan favourite and rightly so. He's brilliant, he really is, and he embodies many of the best qualities of watching your forward terrorise opposition defences.

Unfortunately, he hasn't quite found his shooting boots despite improving from last year's woes and will need to snap an 11-match goalless streak to truly start proving himself as one of Europe's very best.

Cody Gakpo

6/10: Possibly a victim of his own versatility, Cody Gakpo has scored seven times this season but is not quite producing the glittering performances that his exploits with PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands at the World Cup tantalised. He needs to go up a gear.

Diogo Jota

8/10: Having been ruled out since a shoulder injury sustained against Manchester City in November, Liverpool have clearly been lacking Diogo Jota's incisive goal threat.

Eight goals from just 11 starts across all competitions underscores the Portugual star's value to Klopp's team.

Luis Diaz

6/10: Luis Diaz will feel aggrieved for having a wonderful goal inexplicably ruled out for offside against Tottenham Hotspur, but he's scored just one league goal since August, and for his standards, he's flattered to deceive and will need to increase his output.