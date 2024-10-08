A 48-year-old coach is interested in taking over from Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to a new report.

Ten Hag’s position as United boss is under considerable threat, so much so that a meeting was set to be held in London on Tuesday between the club’s hierarchy, with the future of the Dutchman one topic being discussed.

Man Utd eye Ten Hag replacements

Failure to beat Tottenham Hotspur, Porto, and Aston Villa in the last week has put enormous pressure on Ten Hag, so much so that the club are potentially eyeing replacements. Over the weekend, it emerged that the club could be prepared to wait until the summer to try and entice Xabi Alonso to become the next Man Utd manager.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Monday that Man United are lining up a move for Thomas Tuchel as another potential replacement for Ten Hag. Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, and he was heavily linked with the role during the summer, holding talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank also emerged as an option for United, as the Dane is reportedly on a three-man shortlist to replace Ten Hag should that decision come. Frank has been impressing with the Bees after establishing the London side as a midtable Premier League team. But there is also another option United might consider, as a 48-year-old coach is now interested in replacing Ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy interested in taking over from Ten Hag at Man Utd

According to Football Insider, Manchester United’s assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy would be interested in replacing Ten Hag as the club’s new manager. The former United striker returned to Old Trafford in a coaching role during the summer, and he now appears to be in the race to replace Ten Hag should the club’s hierarchy believe a change is needed.

Van Nistelrooy’s links to Man United and the fact that he knows the current squad due to his coaching role mean he is in the mix to become the new United manager. The 48-year-old is considered a “safe pair of hands” by the club’s chiefs if they decide to go down an interim route before appointing a permanent manager.

The report states that Van Nistelrooy wanting the job would be a deciding factor if the club decides to give him the role. It goes on to add that, should an offer arrive at Van Nistelrooy’s feet, then he would be interested in taking it.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV stats Games 50 Won 34 Drawn 8 Lost 8 Points 110 Points per game 2.20

The Dutchman has experience already in management as he took charge of PSV from Roger Schmidt, and in the 50 games that he oversaw, he had a win percentage of 64.7, which helped him claim cup success in his homeland. The Red Devils may want to keep Van Nistelrooy on at the club whether he becomes their manager or not, as his links to the club and the fanbase make him a very popular character in that United coaching team.