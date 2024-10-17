West Ham United chiefs sense a potential bargain transfer opportunity, with one club now ready to sell their attacking gem for under £10 million.

West Ham's rumoured transfer plans for January and next summer

Technical director Tim Steidten moved to back new manager Julen Lopetegui with nine major signings over the summer window, investing a near-£120 million in centre-back Maximilian Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, striker Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian Luis Guilherme, defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler.

However, following a fairly mixed start to the new season for Lopetegui, not to mention Fullkrug's injury and the fact a couple of senior forwards will be out of contract next summer, highlights the need for more attacking options.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings could leave the club for free in 2025, potentially leading to West Ham's interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt striker has been nothing short of a revelation so far this season - bagging nine goals and six assists in just nine appearances across all competitions - with reports suggesting West Ham have drawn fresh plans to sign Marmoush.

Meanwhile, it is also believed West Ham are prepared to bid for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, as Lopetegui casts his eye on alternative attacking midfield options in the final third. Besiktas playmaker Ernest Muci and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze are also thought to be targets for the Hammers board, so it will be intriguing to see which faces could arrive at the London Stadium in January or next summer.

West Ham's recent 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town was their first in all competitions since late August, indicating that there is still plenty of work to do as they rebuild the squad post-David Moyes.

Vasco de Gama ready to sell Rayan Vitor as West Ham eye move

According to The Boot Room, Brazilian gem Rayan Vitor, currently plying his trade with Vaso de Gama in the Brasileiro, is now on the east Londoners' radar.

The left-footed winger, who TBR compare to West Ham superstar Jarrod Bowen, is also being chased by Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest - so he's a man in demand at Premier League sides.

West Ham are eyeing a move for Rayan Vitor, with Vasco also said to be ready to accept an £8.5 million bid for his services. The teenager is very highly rated by his peers too, having been praised for his physicality in particular.

"What we tell the youth players is that from the moment they step into the professional ranks, they have to be held accountable as professional players,” said Vasco interim coach Rafael Paiva.

“He is a player with experience, a lot of physical ability. He is powerful, has a very strong finish, and he is a player who has just been called up to the Brazilian under-20 team. And we saw that he evolved in this process.

“He was unfortunate once again with his mistake [against Palmeiras]. A mistake that, at this level of play, costs him dearly. It cost us our defeat. But he has to be held accountable just like any professional player. And he has the technical, tactical and physical ability to withstand professional play.”