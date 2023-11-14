One "versatile" Tottenham player could leave in the January transfer window as European suitors plan a "shock" move for him, according to reports.

Postecoglou's transfer plans for the winter

Injuries to star men Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, who are both expected to be out till 2024, have dealt a huge blow to Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. In the duo's absence, Tottenham have suffered two consecutive Premier League defeats after previously going on an imperious 10-game unbeaten run.

The Lilywhites undeniably miss van de Ven's pace and comfort playing in Postecoglou's high defensive line, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was unable to replicate Maddison's creative spark in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves last Saturday.

Suspensions for defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie have also exposed Spurs' serious lack of depth, prompting reports that Tottenham could look to solve that issue in January. Centre-back is apparently the number one priority, with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly being targeted by Tottenham alongside Everton ace Ben Godfrey.

Despite the short numbers, reports have also claimed that Tottenham are willing to sell Hojbjerg in the winter, with news also coming to light on defender Eric Dier and his future at the club.

Eric Dier could leave in January

The Englishman, who has been forced to fill in at centre-back in the absence of van de Ven and Romero, was heavily out of favour under Postecoglou. Dier didn't play a single league minute this season until Tottenham's 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea, with the 29-year-old's contract also set to expire in 2024.

Perhaps surprisingly, a report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed the "versatile" Dier could leave Spurs in January regardless of Postecoglou's short numbers.

Sharing news from a 'well-placed source', the reporter claims Dier is likely to leave in January, or failing that in the summer when his contract expires. This comes as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, now spearheaded by Spurs' all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane, plot what's been described as a 'shock' move for Dier.

Dier praised by Conte

The former Sporting Lisbon ace struggled in part against Wolves, and it appears his time at Tottenham could be coming to an end sooner rather than later. He has been a phenomenal servant in past seasons, though, with former Spurs head coach Antonio Conte calling him a "reliable" player with the potential to become fantastic.

"What I can tell you is that Eric has improved a lot since I arrived," said Conte on Dier.

"We are talking about a reliable player, 100 per cent focused in every game. He is not a player who alternates with a big performance then a drop. He is providing great continuity in his role and playing every game. I can also tell you he is a really good guy, with great will, desire to work and improve. He knows he has space for improvement and I see every day in his eyes the desire to become stronger, to become a top defender."