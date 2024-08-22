It's been a very busy summer for Manchester United this year, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co have wasted no time improving and overhauling the squad.

The Red Devils have already welcomed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, but based on recent reports, they are looking to make even more signings before the window slams shut next week.

One of the stars touted for a move to the club would be a game-changer for Erik ten Hag's midfield and a dream teammate for last summer's second most expensive purchase, Mason Mount.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are pushing ahead to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

In fact, the report claims that the talks between the two clubs are 'very advanced' at this stage and that United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is playing 'a leading role in negotiations.'

Interestingly, the report has also revealed that while the three-time European Champions initially walked away over the French side's valuation of £51m for the midfielder, they are now willing to pay that to get the deal done.

It's certainly a lot of money, but the £101k-per-week dynamo could bring a lot of stability to Ten Hag's midfield this season and, therefore, help get the most out of his teammates, including Mount.

Why Ugarte would be a dream teammate for Mount

Now, Ugarte could end up being a dream teammate for Mount for any number of reasons, from his impact in training, overall game or even just his personality, but there is one fundamental reason why he'd be so good for the Englishman's game, and that's his defensive output.

This is because, while the former Chelsea ace is a versatile player, it's clear that his favoured positions on the pitch are in central and attacking midfield, although, with 186 appearances in the latter, that's his most effective position overall.

So, if Ten Hag wants to get the absolute most out of him this season, he'll want his focus to be firmly on happenings at the sharp end of the pitch and not what's happening in his own half and with the PSG ace in his team, he won't need to.

In his career so far, the "defensive monster", as Statman Dave dubbed him, has started 177 games in defensive midfield, 11 in central midfield and one at centre-back, so there is very little ambiguity about his best position.

Moreover, some of his most impressive underlying numbers further cement that he is at his best when playing as a number six.

Ugarte FBref Scout Report Stats Per 90 Percentile Tackles 4.19 Top 1% Tackles + Interceptions 6.09 Top 1% Ball Recoveries 8.10 Top 1% Dribblers Tackled 1.85 Top 1% Tackles Won 2.34 Top 2% Interceptions 1.89 Top 3% All Stats via FBref

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, the 23-year-old "machine" as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, sits in the top 1% of midfielders for tackles, ball recoveries, tackles plus interceptions and dribblers tackled, the top 2% for tackles won, and the top 3% for interceptions, all per 90.

Lastly, while it is a lot of money to spend on someone who didn't play a lot of football last season, he's still relatively young. According to research by The Athletic, defensive and central midfielders do not hit their peak until about 25, meaning he has another two years before he should be at his best and at least another five after that until he noticeably declines.

Ultimately, if United want to get the most out of their attacking players this season, including Mount, then signing a mobile and combative six should be a priority. Therefore, Ratcliffe and Co should do what they can to get this deal for Ugarte over the line as soon as possible.