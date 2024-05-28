Manchester United are ready to sanction their next departure in a ruthless first summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership.

Red Devils set for change

It remains unclear as to whether Erik ten Hag granted himself a stay of execution with his FA Cup success over Manchester City, but even if he remains there is set to be plenty of change around him.

As many as 21 players could leave after a disappointing Premier League season, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay among those potentially on the chopping block.

The next departure comes in the shape of Brazilian Champions League winner Casemiro. The midfielder endured a tough end to the season after being asked to play in central defence as a result of a manpower shortage in Erik ten Hag's backline, and came in for some heavy criticism from Jamie Carragher after being part of a side that were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

"I think Casemiro should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have three games left at a top level and then say I'm gonna go to the MLS or Saudi," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"His agent or the team around him need to tell him. We're watching one of the greats of the modern time...but I always remember something when I retired, a saying I'll always remember: 'Leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football's left him at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

Meanwhile, Jamie Redknapp explained that in another bad performance this season Casemiro “looked like he is in Soccer Aid”.

Casemiro 22/23 vs 23/24: Has he got worse? 22/23 Premier League 23/24 Premier League Appearances 28 25 Pass accuracy 77.4% 81.8% Progressive passes per 90 6.44 5.09 Tackles and interceptions per 90 5.17 4.55 Yellow Cards 7 7 Fouls per 90 2.03 1.36 Stats taken from fbref

But Ten Hag leapt to his star's defence, insisting he still believed there was more to come from the former Real Madrid man.

"I am very confident about him, he is a fighter, that is why he has won big trophies. He is a personality and is a very important player,” the Dutchman hit back.

How much does Casemiro earn?

Despite this passionate defence, Casemiro will now be moved on this summer as part of INEOS' overhaul of the squad, with Football Insider reporting that the Red Devils "expect" the midfielder to sign for a Saudi Pro League outfit this summer, and are willing to "sell at an enormous loss" to ensure that they get his £350,000 a week wages off the books - a whopping £18.2m per year.

As a consequence, it is added that the midfielder is "not likely to play for United again" as the Red Devils look to rejuvenate a tired looking squad at Old Trafford, with a deal to send him to the Middle East "lined up", although it is unclear which club he will join.

His departure would follow long-term teammate Raphael Varane, while Anthony Martial has also announced he will be leaving the club as a free agent in a pair of moves that will free up over £400,000 per week in wages. Casemiro's departure would only add to that.