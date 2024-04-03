An Italian agent has shared what he knows about the future of Victor Osimhen amid links to Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal.

Osimhen in hot demand

Both London clubs are keen on Nigeria star Osimhen this summer, as the Napoli man seems set to leave Italy come the end of the season. The Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker following another injury-hit season for Gabriel Jesus, which has seen them forced to use both Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz as their no.9 at various points through the season.

Though they have scored the most goals of any English top flight side this season, there is obviously a gap at the top of the pitch for Mikel Arteta's side which needs filling, and it is expected to be a priority this summer amid continued expectation that Eddie Nketiah will leave the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are crying out for a goalscorer. Though Nicolas Jackson shows plenty of promise, he is far from clinical and the Blues have suffered as a result this season, currently sitting 12th in the Premier League and staring down the barrel of another season with no European football at Stamford Bridge, just three years after they were crowned European champions in Porto.

Chelsea's PL top goalscorers vs xG Player Non-penalty Goals Non penalty xG xG difference Cole Palmer 7 5.8 +1.2 Nicolas Jackson 9 13.4 -4.4 Raheem Sterling 6 6.1 -0.1

It is largely their inability in front of goal that has stopped the Blues progressing up the table this season, despite Mauricio Pochettino's assertion that "if you look at all the data, in the table we should be in fourth position".

Osimhen decision may already be made

According to Italian agent Dario Canovi, who represents Bologna boss Thiago Motta, Osimhen will turn down Premier League interest in order to make a move back to France and turn out for Paris Saint Germain, who are on the hunt for a talismanic figure to replace Real Madrid bound Kylian Mbappe.

“In my view, it is very likely he will play for Paris Saint-Germain,” Canovi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “It would be the smartest signing to replace Kylian Mbappé, who has been a Real Madrid player for months and it’s a farce that they are trying to avoid telling us.”

It would be an odd choice for the Parisians, who signed striking pair Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo-Muani just last summer. But, with a release clause in Osimhen's contract reportedly set at 130m euros (£111m), it could become a formality for whoever activates that clause.

It has been a poor season for Napoli, but the Nigerian has remained a bright spark. The 25-year-old has struck 11 goals and grabbed 3 assists in just 18 Serie A outings, and will forever be remembered fondly for helping deliver the title to Naples last season for the first time since Diego Maradona graced the Italian side.