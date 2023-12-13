Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has showered a top Tottenham transfer target with praise and revered his speed.

The centre-backs Spurs could sign in January

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and sporting director Johan Lange have reportedly earmarked the signing of a left-sided central defender as a major priority for January. The north Londoners were left desperately short of cover in defence for a period, with both Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven unavailable for selection recently.

Romero's now back from his suspension, but van de Ven remains out injured with a hamstring problem and won't feature for Tottenham again until after the new year. They both formed an exceptional partnership at the heart of Postecoglou's defence, and their absence was sorely missed after Spurs' 4-1 defeat to Chelsea last month.

The Lilywhites went on a winless run of four defeats in five Premier League games before finally ending that damp pitch with an impressive win over Newcastle last weekend. Postecoglou is very much still contending for Champions League football, but their lack of defensive depth is a real problem which needs to be solved.

Uruguay's Sebastian Caceres, Everton defender Ben Godfrey, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Benfica starlet Morato and Sporting Lisbon international Goncalo Inacio are some just some of the centre-backs centre-backs linked with moves to Spurs as Lange and chairman Daniel Levy look to bolster Postecoglou's backline.

Sky Sports also say a new central defender is top of Tottenham's agenda heading into January, with another outlet claiming Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is chief among their priority names.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation under Sean Dyche since returning from a loan spell at PSV Eindohoven. Branthwaire is now a mainstay for the Toffees and key defensive cog as they climb out of the relegation zone.

Football Transfers shared this week that Spurs have made Branthwaite a top transfer target for next month, and it's a move which could well be endorsed by former Man City defender Richards.

Richards tips "very top" for Branthwaite

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast (via Liverpool Echo), the Sky pundit says Branthwaite is destined for the "very top" after news Spurs really want him.

“Young Branthwaite at the back was amazing [against Chelsea]," said Richards this week. "He’s going to the very top, his decision-making, he reads the game well, he’s quick enough, makes the right decisions.

“He’s got an experienced head with [James] Tarkowski beside him, and he’s got a manager who loves the defensive side of the game, so marry all of them together they deserve all the credit.”

Jarrad Branthwaite's defensive stats for Everton - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Clean sheets - 5 Interceptions per game - 1.8 Tackles per game - 2.1 Balls recovered per game - 6.9 Clearances per game - 5.1

The Englishman is one to watch out for, and if he keeps up this impressive run of form, a nod by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for the international squad may be beckoning. His potential is so vast in fact, that it's been reported Everton value Branthwaite at a seismic £75 million.