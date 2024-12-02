Manchester City’s incoming director of football, Hugo Viana, is ready to move Kyle Walker on, as they are lining up a “great” £33.6 million replacement, according to a new report.

The Blues’ dreadful run of form continued this weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by leaders Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, extending their winless run to seven games in all competitions. It is now four defeats on the bounce in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping that ends on Wednesday evening, as they host Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola reacts to Man City defeat to Liverpool

Even after all that Guardiola has done at Man City, pressure will soon be building on the Spaniard, as there is an expectation that he turns this form around as soon as possible. Not only their defeats but the manner of their performances have surprised many, and that was on show once again on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola stated that his side will “reset and start from zero”: “The first 15 to 20 minutes, they were unstoppable. They started so strong. We tried to play with a lot of control and passes, but it was difficult to take it. They deserved the first goal, but we started the first half so well and played well in the second half without too much threat. I know how strong Liverpool are in both boxes.

"I congratulate them, and we will reset and start from zero. It is difficult to believe it. I rely a lot on these players; I know they are doing this in this position. We will see what happens by the end of the season. We can always do the short passes, but we don't have many alternatives.

"All I can say is thank you to them because I know the commitment that they showed with and without the ball. Maybe I had a feeling inside me that we will build from them. We will restart and try to make a good run. There is a moment where maybe it will click.

"Today Kevin [De Bruyne] played good minutes, Jack [Grealish] played well in that position, and Jeremy [Doku] played good minutes after a month out. Bernardo [Silva] and Rico [Lewis] have a lot of minutes in their legs. Nathan [Ake] was exceptional against maybe one of the great wingers. I congratulate Liverpool; they deserve the victory. We accept the situation right now, and we will build from that."

Away from the recent results and performances for Man City, they appear to be keeping an eye on several players ahead of January and next summer. Kyle Walker was one of a few who looked past his best at Anfield, and the club’s new director of football is ready to let him leave in the summer.

Viana ready to replace Walker as Man City line up Frimpong

According to TBR Football, Manchester City are ready to let Walker leave, as they are lining up a move for Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Walker has been at the Etihad since July 2017 and has been a key part of their success under Guardiola, but given he is now 34, incoming director of football Viana is ready to move on from the England defender.

Walker, who has 93 England caps, is under contract at the Etihad until 2026, but City are ready to let him leave, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League previously showing an interest in him.

Man City have been keeping a close eye on Frimpong, who has been described as “great” by writer Ben Mattinson, for a while now, as he came through their academy before joining Celtic in 2019. This report states that City are huge admirers of the Netherlands international, who is expected to leave Leverkusen in 2025.

Jeremie Frimpong's 2024/25 league stats compared to Kyle Walker Frimpong Walker Apps 12 8 Goals 2 0 Assists 2 0 Progressive passes 17 41 Progressive runs 98 7 Tackles (Won) 10 (9) 10 (5) Blocks 10 8 Interceptions 5 3

However, the Blues are not the only interested side, as Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keen on signing Frimpong, who is valued at £33.6 million.