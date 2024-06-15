Everton are looking into potential replacements for defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the centre-back's potential exit this summer.

Everton transfer rumours

Despite their points deduction, Everton were able to stave off relegation from the Premier League this past season, finishing 15th in the league and 14 points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town. Sean Dyche must now turn his attention to the summer transfer window, where he will no doubt be keen to improve his squad and take a step closer to returning the Toffees to the top half of the table.

In a bid to improve their squad, Everton are said to be one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim forward Jacob Bruun Larsen this summer. The Merseysiders are also close to signing Ceiran Loney from Partick Thistle this summer and are believed to be willing to pay €20m (£17m) to sign former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Elsewhere, Everton are thought to have joined Italian giants Juventus and Napoli in plotting a move for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who has previously attracted interest from Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Everton eye Jarrad Branthwaite replacements

At present, however, Everton's priority is likely to be signing an adequate replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite should he leave Goodison Park in the coming months. It was reported this week that Manchester United have agreed terms with the Englishman over a contract worth between £150-160k a week, with the Toffees wanting to secure around £65m in order to part ways with their star centre-back.

Should Branthwaite indeed move on, which seems likely this summer, those in a position of power at Goodison Park face the unenviable task of signing a replacement for the 21-year-old.

Now, HITC has outlined some potential replacements for Branthwaite, with Manchester United and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof named as a potential option. The Swede, who currently earns £120,000 a week, has shown patches of quality since his move to Old Trafford and was labelled as "technically brilliant" by teammate Harry Maguire this past season.

"Victor [Lindelof] is technically brilliant," Maguire said. "You’ve seen over the years that he’s a great footballer. I’m really pleased for him, he was brilliant today. Set plays are a big part of the game and today we won from the second phase of a set play. We’ve improved this year because, in my time at this club, we haven’t been good enough at attacking set plays."

However, the 29-year-old made just 19 Premier League appearances across 2023/24, and with Branthwaite potentially going the other way, HITC suggests Lindelof may decide it is time for him to leave the Red Devils, who are thought to be open to allowing a sale.

Away from Lindelof, the aforementioned report claims Hull City’s Jacob Greaves is also of interest to Everton as they eye up replacements for Branthwaite. The 23-year-old made 43 appearances for Hull last term as they narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off place.